Relentless Ronaldo equals international goals world record

Cristiano Ronaldo's two goals against France on Matchday 3 of UEFA EURO 2020 have taken his international total for Portugal to 109, matching the world-record mark set by former Iran forward Ali Daei.

The 36-year-old Ronaldo, already Europe's top-scoring international footballer, has been hunting down Daei's total at UEFA EURO 2020, scoring twice in the Matchday 1 win against Hungary before his goal in the defeat in Germany in the second round of matches.

Two penalties against France at the Puskás Aréna pulled him level with Daei, the only other men's player to score a century of international goals.

International top scorers

Ronaldo goals at five EUROs

109 Ali Daei (Iran) – 149 appearances

109 Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) – 177 appearances

89 Mokhtar Dahari (Malaysia) – 142 appearances

84 Ferenc Puskás (Hungary) – 85 appearances

79 Godfrey Chitalu (Zambia) – 111 appearances

78 Hussein Saeed (Iraq) – 137 appearances

77 Pelé (Brazil) – 92 appearances

76 Ali Mabkhout (United Arab Emirates) – 92 appearances

75 Sándor Kocsis (Hungary) – 68 appearances

75 Kunishige Kamamoto (Japan) – 76 appearances

75 Bashar Abdullah (Kuwait) – 134 appearances