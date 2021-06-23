Relentless Ronaldo equals international goals world record
Wednesday 23 June 2021
Cristiano Ronaldo has equalled the world record for international goals, taking his tally to 109 to go level with former Iran forward Ali Daei.
Cristiano Ronaldo's two goals against France on Matchday 3 of UEFA EURO 2020 have taken his international total for Portugal to 109, matching the world-record mark set by former Iran forward Ali Daei.
The 36-year-old Ronaldo, already Europe's top-scoring international footballer, has been hunting down Daei's total at UEFA EURO 2020, scoring twice in the Matchday 1 win against Hungary before his goal in the defeat in Germany in the second round of matches.
Two penalties against France at the Puskás Aréna pulled him level with Daei, the only other men's player to score a century of international goals.
International top scorers
109 Ali Daei (Iran) – 149 appearances
109 Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) – 177 appearances
89 Mokhtar Dahari (Malaysia) – 142 appearances
84 Ferenc Puskás (Hungary) – 85 appearances
79 Godfrey Chitalu (Zambia) – 111 appearances
78 Hussein Saeed (Iraq) – 137 appearances
77 Pelé (Brazil) – 92 appearances
76 Ali Mabkhout (United Arab Emirates) – 92 appearances
75 Sándor Kocsis (Hungary) – 68 appearances
75 Kunishige Kamamoto (Japan) – 76 appearances
75 Bashar Abdullah (Kuwait) – 134 appearances