Relentless Ronaldo sets new international goals world record
Wednesday 1 September 2021
Cristiano Ronaldo has broken the world record for international goals, taking his tally to 111.
Cristiano Ronaldo broke the world record for international goals by scoring twice against the Republic of Ireland in Portugal's European Qualifier in Faro-Loulé on 1 September 2021, taking his national-team total to 111 strikes.
The 36-year-old Ronaldo, already Europe's top-scoring international footballer, surpassed the existing world-record mark set by former Iran forward Ali Daei – the only other men's player to claim a century of international goals – which he had shared since this summer's UEFA EURO 2020 tournament.
International top scorers
111 Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) – 180 appearances
109 Ali Daei (Iran) – 149 appearances
89 Mokhtar Dahari (Malaysia) – 142 appearances
84 Ferenc Puskás (Hungary) – 85 appearances
79 Godfrey Chitalu (Zambia) – 111 appearances
78 Hussein Saeed (Iraq) – 137 appearances
77 Pelé (Brazil) – 92 appearances
76 Ali Mabkhout (United Arab Emirates) – 92 appearances
76 Lionel Messi (Argentina) – 151 appearances
75 Sándor Kocsis (Hungary) – 68 appearances
75 Kunishige Kamamoto (Japan) – 76 appearances
75 Bashar Abdullah (Kuwait) – 134 appearances