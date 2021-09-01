Relentless Ronaldo sets new international goals world record

Cristiano Ronaldo broke the world record for international goals by scoring twice against the Republic of Ireland in Portugal's European Qualifier in Faro-Loulé on 1 September 2021, taking his national-team total to 111 strikes.

The 36-year-old Ronaldo, already Europe's top-scoring international footballer, surpassed the existing world-record mark set by former Iran forward Ali Daei – the only other men's player to claim a century of international goals – which he had shared since this summer's UEFA EURO 2020 tournament.

International top scorers

111 Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) – 180 appearances

109 Ali Daei (Iran) – 149 appearances

89 Mokhtar Dahari (Malaysia) – 142 appearances

84 Ferenc Puskás (Hungary) – 85 appearances

79 Godfrey Chitalu (Zambia) – 111 appearances

78 Hussein Saeed (Iraq) – 137 appearances

77 Pelé (Brazil) – 92 appearances

76 Ali Mabkhout (United Arab Emirates) – 92 appearances

76 Lionel Messi (Argentina) – 151 appearances

75 Sándor Kocsis (Hungary) – 68 appearances

75 Kunishige Kamamoto (Japan) – 76 appearances

75 Bashar Abdullah (Kuwait) – 134 appearances