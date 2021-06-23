UEFA EURO 2020 round of 16 ties set
Wednesday 23 June 2021
Who plays who in the UEFA EURO 2020 round of 16, when and where do the games take place and what are the potential quarter-final ties?
The UEFA EURO 2020 round of 16 fixtures have been set following the completion of the group stage.
All kick-off times are shown in CEST (Central European Summer Time).
Round of 16 ties
1: Wales vs Denmark (18:00, Saturday 26 June, Amsterdam)
2: Italy vs Austria (21:00, Saturday 26 June, London)
3: Netherlands vs Czech Republic (18:00, Sunday 27 June, Budapest)
4: Belgium vs Portugal (21:00, Sunday 27 June, Seville)
5: Croatia vs Spain (18:00, Monday 28 June, Copenhagen)
6: France vs Switzerland (21:00, Monday 28 June, Bucharest)
7: England vs Germany (18:00, Tuesday 29 June, London)
8: Sweden vs Ukraine (21:00, Tuesday 29 June, Glasgow)
Quarter-finals
QF1: France/Switzerland vs Croatia/Spain (18:00, Friday 2 July, St Petersburg)
QF2: Belgium/Portugal vs Italy/Austria (21:00, Friday 2 July, Munich)
QF3: Netherlands/Czech Republic vs Wales/Denmark (18:00, Saturday 3 July, Baku)
QF4: Sweden/Ukraine vs England/Germany (21:00, Saturday 3 July, Rome)
Semi-finals
SF1: Winner QF2 vs Winner QF1 (21:00, Tuesday 6 July, London)
SF2: Winner QF4 vs Winner QF3 (21:00, Wednesday 7 July, London)
Final
Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (21:00, 11 July, London)