UEFA EURO 2020 round of 16 ties set

The UEFA EURO 2020 round of 16 fixtures have been set following the completion of the group stage.

All kick-off times are shown in CEST (Central European Summer Time).

Round of 16 ties

1: Wales vs Denmark (18:00, Saturday 26 June, ﻿Amsterdam)

2: Italy vs Austria (21:00, Saturday 26 June, London)

3: Netherlands vs Czech Republic (18:00, Sunday 27 June, Budapest)

4: Belgium vs Portugal (21:00, Sunday 27 June, Seville)

5: Croatia vs Spain (18:00, Monday 28 June, Copenhagen)

6: France vs Switzerland (21:00, Monday 28 June, Bucharest)

7: England vs Germany (﻿18:00, Tuesday 29 June, London)

8: Sweden vs Ukraine (21:00, Tuesday 29 June, Glasgow)



Quarter-finals

QF1: France/Switzerland vs Croatia/Spain (18:00, Friday 2 July, St Petersburg)

QF2: Belgium/Portugal vs Italy/Austria (21:00, Friday 2 July, Munich)

QF3: Netherlands/Czech Republic vs Wales/Denmark (18:00, Saturday 3 July, Baku)

QF4: Sweden/Ukraine vs England/Germany (21:00, Saturday 3 July, Rome)

Semi-finals

SF1: Winner QF2 vs Winner QF1 (21:00, Tuesday 6 July, London)

SF2: Winner QF4 vs Winner QF3 (21:00, Wednesday 7 July, London)

Final

Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (21:00, 11 July, London)