EURO 2020 Fantasy Football Team of the Group Stage

Thursday 24 June 2021

The Netherlands have three representatives in the UEFA EURO 2020 Fantasy Football Team of the Group Stage.

The team is made up of the highest-scoring group stage players in the official UEFA EURO 2020 Fantasy Football game, presented by Takeaway.com.

Goalkeeper

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy) – 18 points

Defenders

Denzel Dumfries (Netherlands) – 22 points
Aymeric Laporte (Spain) – 20 points
Thomas Meunier (Belgium) – 18 points

Midfielders

Andriy Yarmolenko (Ukraine) – 20 points
Georginio Wijnaldum (Netherlands) – 23 points
Xherdan Shaqiri (Switzerland) – 21 points
Emil Forsberg (Sweden) – 23 points

Forwards

Patrik Schick (Czech Republic) – 21 points
Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) – 29 points
Memphis Depay (Netherlands) – 20 points

The following criteria are used to separate players tied on points: i) fewer minutes played; ii) lower value.

