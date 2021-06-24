EURO 2020 Fantasy Football Team of the Group Stage
Thursday 24 June 2021
Article summary
The Netherlands have three representatives in the UEFA EURO 2020 Fantasy Football Team of the Group Stage.
Article body
The team is made up of the highest-scoring group stage players in the official UEFA EURO 2020 Fantasy Football game, presented by Takeaway.com.
Goalkeeper
Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy) – 18 points
Defenders
Denzel Dumfries (Netherlands) – 22 points
Aymeric Laporte (Spain) – 20 points
Thomas Meunier (Belgium) – 18 points
Midfielders
Andriy Yarmolenko (Ukraine) – 20 points
Georginio Wijnaldum (Netherlands) – 23 points
Xherdan Shaqiri (Switzerland) – 21 points
Emil Forsberg (Sweden) – 23 points
Forwards
Patrik Schick (Czech Republic) – 21 points
Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) – 29 points
Memphis Depay (Netherlands) – 20 points
The following criteria are used to separate players tied on points: i) fewer minutes played; ii) lower value.