EURO 2020 Fantasy Football Team of the Group Stage

The team is made up of the highest-scoring group stage players in the official UEFA EURO 2020 Fantasy Football game, presented by Takeaway.com.

Goalkeeper

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy) – 18 points

Defenders

Denzel Dumfries (Netherlands) – 22 points

Aymeric Laporte (Spain) – 20 points

Thomas Meunier (Belgium) – 18 points

Midfielders

Andriy Yarmolenko (Ukraine) – 20 points

Georginio Wijnaldum (Netherlands) – 23 points

Xherdan Shaqiri (Switzerland) – 21 points

Emil Forsberg (Sweden) – 23 points

Forwards

Patrik Schick (Czech Republic) – 21 points

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) – 29 points

Memphis Depay (Netherlands) – 20 points

The following criteria are used to separate players tied on points: i) fewer minutes played; ii) lower value.