EURO 2020 Fantasy Football: Who should be my round of 16 captain?

There may be just 16 teams now competing in EURO 2020, but Fantasy managers still have four opportunities to select a high-scoring captain on Matchday 4.

UEFA.com selects a potential candidate for the armband from each day of the round of 16 fixtures.

Great EURO round of 16 goals

SATURDAY 26 JUNE

Ciro Immobile (€10.1m) vs Austria

With Italy having already secured a place in the knockout stage prior to their final group match against Wales, coach Roberto Mancini rang the changes with Immobile among those who were given a breather. The Lazio striker will almost certainly be back in the fold for the first knockout tie against Austria on Saturday though, and Fantasy managers will be keen to squeeze him into their front lines. The 31-year-old scored in both of his starts in Group A while also registering an assist along the way, and only strikers who have started all three games have accumulated more Fantasy points than him so far. As has been the case in the group stage, Italy have the potential to get your matchday off to a flier and Immobile is the focal point of the Azzurri attack.

SUNDAY 27 JUNE

Memphis Depay (€10.1m) vs Czech Republic

Netherlands have steadily improved with each game and are one of only three teams – alongside Italy and Belgium – who enjoyed 100% records in the group phase. Depay came into the tournament having ended his season with Lyon in fine form and has continued in the same manner at EURO 2020, scoring twice along with a pair of assists. His 12-point haul against North Macedonia on Matchday 3 was the highest any forward has managed in a single game so far and if he can replicate that form against Czech Republic in the round of 16, he could prove to be a very lucrative captaincy option indeed.

Star of the Match: Benzema highlights

MONDAY 28 JUNE

Karim Benzema (€10.0m) vs Switzerland

Featuring in his first international tournament since the 2014 FIFA World Cup, Benzema may have taken a little time to get going again, but he looks to be in full flow now following his two goals against Portugal on Matchday 3, which helped France clinch first place in a highly competitive Group F. The Real Madrid striker has always been a confidence player, so he is bound to have a spring in his step after that performance and now that he also appears to be on penalty duty for Les Bleus, his Fantasy appeal has significantly increased as a result. Team-mate Kylian Mbappé may be the more popular option in Fantasy circles but his valuation – in addition to his low Fantasy returns so far – may dissuade some managers and Benzema, priced at €2.0m cheaper, could be the answer.

TUESDAY 29 JUNE

Emil Forsberg (€7.7m) vs Ukraine

Sweden have quietly but fruitfully gone about their business so far and the same can be said of Forsberg, who despite only figuring in 6% of teams at present, is outscored only by Cristiano Ronaldo when it comes to Fantasy points amassed in the group stage. The Leipzig star's ownership is bound to rise in the lead-up to the round of 16, however, especially after his impressive two-goal showing against Poland on Matchday 3, and he could in fact be the optimal captaincy option on the final day of Matchday 4 when the Swedes take on Ukraine. The other tie on the same day, England against Germany at Wembley, looks like a difficult one to call from a Fantasy perspective, so Forsberg offers a viable alternative to some of the more premium-priced assets.