France vs Switzerland UEFA EURO 2020 preview: where to watch, TV channels and live streams, team news, form guide

France take on Switzerland in the UEFA EURO 2020 round of 16 in Bucharest on Monday 28 June at 21:00 CET.

What's the story?

The world champions set out their stall by beating Germany 1-0 in their group opener and ended topping a tough group despite draws against Hungary and Portugal. You sense there is more to come from France, though, with Paul Pogba impressing, Kylian Mbappé gathering in menace and Karim Benzema slotting seamlessly back into their attacking unit.

However, when it comes to form players and EURO pedigree then Xherdan Shaqiri is near the top of any list. The gifted midfielder evoked memories of his stunning round of 16 strike against Poland in 2016 during Switzerland's decisive 3-1 victory against Turkey. It was timely inspiration following a 1-1 draw with Wales and 3-0 defeat against Italy.

Where to watch the game on TV

Predicted line-ups

France: Lloris; Pavard, Varane, Kimpembe, Hernández; Pogba, Kanté; Coman, Griezmann, Mbappé; Benzema

Out: Digne (hamstring), Dembélé (knee)

Doubtful: Hernández (knee), Thuram (groin)

Misses next match if booked: Griezmann, Hernández, Kimpembe, Lloris, Pavard

Switzerland: Sommer; Elvedi, Akanji, Rodríguez; Widmer, Freuler, Xhaka, Zuber; Shaqiri; Embolo, Seferović

Misses next match if booked: Embolo, Gavranović, Mbabu, Schär, Xhaka

Reporters' views

David Crossan, France reporter: Although France are satisfied to have come through the toughest group of all, they know they'll have to shift through the gears if they're to add the EURO trophy to their world crown. Benzema's confidence has been boosted by his double against Portugal, but Les Bleus are still seeking the right formula to make things click in attack. They're so good and there's so much belief in the squad that I expect them to produce their best performance of the tournament.

Vieri Capretta, Switzerland reporter: There is no pressure for Switzerland. With no great obligation to make it past the world champions, the mood has lightened in the team's training camp, but the players and coach are focused and have a game plan which they hope will at least give France a very tough night. It involves a high tempo, pressure, doubling-up and then being clinical on the break. Be perfect at the back, take any chances that come: that’s the formula for a Swiss success.

View from the camps

Presnel Kimpembe, France defender: "We know it's a new competition. It's now like a cup competition, and we can't make any mistakes, otherwise it's the end. So, obviously we're all looking forward to it but we're also very focused, and aware of what is going to happen, what can happen. We don't see ourselves as the favourites. We are going to take this round of 16 match against Switzerland very seriously as they won't make things easy for us."

Didier Deschamps, France coach: "Winning the group was the most important thing and that's what we did. We need to rest now and get ready for the start of a new competition﻿."

Ricardo Rodriguez, Switzerland defender: "We need to stay focused and create chances. Everyone thinks that France will win and perhaps that's an advantage for us. We won't have many chances, but when we do have them, we need to score."

Breel Embolo, Switzerland forward: "For me, personally, it doesn't really matter [if I score or not]. The main thing is that we get into the next round. I'm generally feeling very good about the whole set-up. We have a very good team. Even in the qualification stage, it was always about teamwork."

Form guide (most recent first)

France: DDWWWW

Switzerland: WLDWWW