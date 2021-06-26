Stay safe and enjoy the game!

Millions of people all over the globe will come together to watch Europe's top teams compete for a place in the quarter-finals over the next four days, and we want to take the opportunity to remind everybody to enjoy the action in a safe and responsible manner.

Harry Kane (England), David Alaba (Austria), Axel Witsel (Belgium), Renato Sanches (Portugal), Vladimír Darida (Czech Republic) and Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Denmark) are among the stars helping us deliver the message to supporters wherever you are watching the matches.

UEFA has already taken several important steps to keep supporters safe at stadiums but is eager to extend this message to those watching at home or in public spaces.

What health and safety measures are in place to minimise the risk of infection at the stadiums?

UEFA's main priority is to deliver a safe EURO for everyone. Reducing the risk of infection is our shared responsibility, so we've implemented some new rules.

EURO 2020 stadium arrival guide

• Specified entry time slots for every ticket holder: fans have a 30-minute window to arrive at the stadium to ensure adherence to social distancing guidelines.

• Hygiene: an average of 800 hand sanitiser units are placed at strategic points around each stadium. All EURO stadiums are cleaned on a regular basis throughout match days.

• Queuing: clear floor markings help fans maintain movement without compromising social distance regulations.

• Public awareness: safety measures are promoted heavily throughout each stadium so everyone is aware of the rules.

• Cashless transactions: every venue accepts card payments, with many using contactless readers.

• What else? Other measures include temperature checks, rapid COVID-19 tests or wearing a face mask, but every stadium is a little bit different and supporters should check in advance of arrival.

Detailed information has been sent via email to all ticket holders confirming stadium entry requirements, including a supporter code of conduct, mask policies, mitigation measures and COVID-19-related requirements.

Where required, additional spectators have also received additional emails about travel restrictions, quarantine and/or testing requirements when entering a host country.

What are the stadium capacities for the knockout stages?

Each stadium has a different capacity depending on local regulations.

• Saint Petersburg and Baku have confirmed capacities of 50%, while Copenhagen has confirmed 73.5%.

• Budapest is hosting 100% of the stadium capacity.

• Amsterdam, Bucharest, Glasgow, Rome and Seville are hosting 25–45% of the stadium capacity.

• London is hosting 21,500 fans for the first round of 16 match (Italy vs Austria). The capacity will increase to 50% for the second round of 16 match (England vs Germany), and to 75% for the semi-finals and final.

• Munich have confirmed 14,500 spectators, corresponding to approximately 22% of the stadium capacity.

What should fans watching on TV do to ensure they're playing by the rules?

Reducing the risk of infection is a shared responsibility for all of us. We want you to enjoy the action wherever you are watching, but only in a safe and responsible manner.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has clear advice on how to protect yourself and others. Stay safe by taking simple precautions such as:

• Physical distancing

• Wear a mask

• Where possible, avoid spaces that are closed, crowded or involve close contact

• Keep rooms well ventilated

• Clean your hands

• Cough into a bent elbow or tissue