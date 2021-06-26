England's route to the EURO 2020 final
Saturday 26 June 2021
Gareth Southgate's side face Germany at Wembley in the last 16, but who else will they have to face if they want to win UEFA EURO 2020?
England face Germany in the round of 16 at Wembley on Tuesday, but if Gareth Southgate's men come through that then who else potentially lies between them and winning UEFA EURO 2020 on 11 July?
All kick-offs are shown in UK time (CET-1)
Round of 16
England vs Germany
Tuesday 29 June, 17:00, London
Quarter-finals
Sweden/Ukraine vs England
Saturday 3 July, 20:00, Rome
Semi-finals
England vs Netherlands/Czech Republic/Denmark
Wednesday 7 July, 20:00, London
Final
Austria/Belgium/Croatia/France/Italy/Portugal/Spain/Switzerland vs England
Sunday 11 July, 20:00, London
Route to this stage
Group D: England 1-0 Croatia (13 June, London)
Group D: England 0-0 Scotland (18 June, London)
Group D: Czech Republic 0-1 England (22 June, London)