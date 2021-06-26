England's route to the EURO 2020 final

England face Germany in the round of 16 at Wembley on Tuesday, but if Gareth Southgate's men come through that then who else potentially lies between them and winning UEFA EURO 2020 on 11 July?

All kick-offs are shown in UK time (CET-1)

Round of 16

England vs Germany

﻿Tuesday 29 June, 17:00, London

Quarter-finals

Sweden/Ukraine vs England

Saturday 3 July, 20:00, Rome

Semi-finals

England vs Netherlands/Czech Republic/Denmark

Wednesday 7 July, 20:00, London

Final

Austria/Belgium/Croatia/France/Italy/Portugal/Spain/Switzerland vs England

﻿Sunday 11 July, 20:00, London

Route to this stage

Group D﻿: England 1-0 Croatia (13 June, London)

Group D: England 0-0 Scotland (18 June, London)

Group D: Czech Republic 0-1 England (22 June, London)