UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

England's route to the EURO 2020 final

Saturday 26 June 2021

Gareth Southgate's side face Germany at Wembley in the last 16, but who else will they have to face if they want to win UEFA EURO 2020?

England captain Harry Kane points the way
England captain Harry Kane points the way POOL/AFP via Getty Images

England face Germany in the round of 16 at Wembley on Tuesday, but if Gareth Southgate's men come through that then who else potentially lies between them and winning UEFA EURO 2020 on 11 July?

All kick-offs are shown in UK time (CET-1)

Round of 16

England vs Germany
﻿Tuesday 29 June, 17:00, London

Latest build-up: England vs Germany

Quarter-finals

Watch great England goals
Watch great England goals

Sweden/Ukraine vs England 
Saturday 3 July, 20:00, Rome

Semi-finals

England vs Netherlands/Czech Republic/Denmark 
Wednesday 7 July, 20:00, London

Final

Austria/Belgium/Croatia/France/Italy/Portugal/Spain/Switzerland vs England
﻿Sunday 11 July, 20:00, London

Download the EURO app

Route to this stage

Group D﻿: England 1-0 Croatia (13 June, London)
Group D: England 0-0 Scotland (18 June, London)
Group D: Czech Republic 0-1 England (22 June, London)

© 1998-2021 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Saturday 26 June 2021

Related Items

England vs Germany: A one-sided rivalry?
26/06/2021
Live

England vs Germany: A one-sided rivalry?

How does Tuesday's game look from a German perspective?
England vs Germany facts
25/06/2021
Live

England vs Germany facts

England vs Germany: A one-sided rivalry?
26/06/2021
Live

England vs Germany: A one-sided rivalry?

How does Tuesday's game look from a German perspective?