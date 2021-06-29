UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Tickets on sale for remaining Wembley UEFA EURO 2020 games

Tuesday 29 June 2021

Tickets are on sale for the three remaining UEFA EURO 2020 matches at Wembley Stadium, including the final.

More tickets are on sale for the remaining matches at Wembley AFP via Getty Images

Tickets are on sale for the remaining UEFA EURO 2020 matches at Wembley Stadium:

• Semi-finals: Tuesday 6 July and Wednesday 7 July

• Final: Sunday 11 July

To buy tickets, you will need to live in the common travel area (United Kingdom, Ireland, Isle of Man, Guernsey and Jersey).

Ticketing portal


The latest information relating to COVID-19 measures and travel restrictions is available on our Need to Know page, where detailed measures for each stadium are listed.

For travel guidelines, ticket buyers are responsible for checking and verifying the latest situation by regularly reading national and international government websites for up-to-date, accurate information.

