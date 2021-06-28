UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

EURO 2020 review: Netherlands

Monday 28 June 2021 by Derek Brookman

Netherlands team reporter Derek Brookman reflects on the positives and eyes room for development after their campaign ended.

Frank de Boer speaks to his charges during the round of 16 loss
Frank de Boer speaks to his charges during the round of 16 loss POOL/AFP via Getty Images

After cruising through the group stage in Amsterdam, the Netherlands' UEFA EURO 2020 campaign came to a sudden end against the Czech Republic in Budapest.

What were the positives?

Top scorers in the group stage, the Dutch brought an effervescent twist to the 5-3-2 system. Denzel Dumfries was like a streak of lightning on the right flank, Frenkie de Jong pirouetted his way past countless opponents in midfield, and Donyell Malen emerged as an ideal foil for Memphis Depay up front.

Frank de Boer's Dutch disappointment
Frank de Boer's Dutch disappointment

Tournament highlight

Carrying out post-match flash interviews pitch-side was wonderful, surrounded by supporters making so much racket that the players couldn't hear the questions. Much more exciting than doing them down in the catacombs of the stadium somewhere.

What the future holds

There's plenty of young talent coming through, as Jurriën Timber and Ryan Gravenberch proved. However, if the Oranje want to once again compete with the top dogs in European football, they'll have to add a resilience to their game that was notably absent during the defeat by the Czech Republic.

Predictions for the rest of EURO 2020

After witnessing Denmark sweep Wales aside in Amsterdam during the round of 16, I wouldn't be surprised if they made it to the final. Terms like passion, unity and team spirit are frequently overused in football, but those Danes really have all those qualities in spades.

Download the EURO app
© 1998-2021 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Monday 28 June 2021

Related Items

TV channels and live streams
27/06/2021
Live

TV channels and live streams

See where you can watch the UEFA EURO 2020 matches where you are.
Czechs knock out Dutch
27/06/2021
Live

Czechs knock out Dutch

Goals by Tomáš Holeš and Patrik Schick sent an impressive Czech Republic side into the quarter-finals.
Netherlands: EURO records and stats
27/06/2021
Live

Netherlands: EURO records and stats

Biggest wins, heaviest defeats, highest scorers, most appearances, shoot-outs, group stage stats and more.
Get the EURO 2020 Podcast
27/06/2021
Live

Get the EURO 2020 Podcast

Listen to the EURO 2020 Podcast for expert analysis and exclusive interviews.
Fantasy: all you need to know
10/06/2021
Live

Fantasy: all you need to know

With some of Europe's very best players available, who makes your EURO Fantasy squad?
EURO 2020: meet the teams
27/06/2021
Live

EURO 2020: meet the teams

Get the lowdown on the sides still involved at UEFA EURO 2020.
TV channels and live streams
27/06/2021
Live

TV channels and live streams

See where you can watch the UEFA EURO 2020 matches where you are.