UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Manuel Neuer on Germany's UEFA EURO 2020 round of 16 tie against England

Monday 28 June 2021 by Philip Röber

The Germany goalkeeper speaks to EURO2020.com looking ahead to a massive fixture at Wembley.

Neuer: 'Time to write a new chapter'
Neuer: 'Time to write a new chapter'

Perhaps the most recognisable face in Germany's UEFA EURO 2020 squad, Bayern München goalkeeper Manuel Neuer will hope to keep a low profile when his side take on England at Wembley in the round of 16.

A FIFA World Cup winner with Germany in 2014, the 35-year-old aims to add the EURO title to his immense personal trophy haul, but a formidable-looking task awaits Germany as they face England – with home fans at Wembley still remembering the penalty shoot-outs that ended the Three Lions' campaigns at the 1990 World Cup and EURO '96.

On the switch to knockout football

Löw hails 'tremendous' Germany spirit
Löw hails 'tremendous' Germany spirit

I think the attitude stays the same, the motivation as well. We're playing in a EURO. We started against some really strong teams, and we're carrying on in the same vein. We are playing England at Wembley, which is very special for us Germans, and of course we are all bursting with motivation. We'll have to give it our all and the little details will be decisive. We can't afford to make mistakes.

On taking risks against England

It's always a trade-off between taking risks in attack and keeping it tight in defence. We've scored a lot of goals in the tournament, but at the same time we've allowed the opposition to do a bit too much. That means, with our attack, we'll get a lot of chances, and we'll get them against England too. In a knockout game though, it will be important to be solid at the back so we can keep a clean sheet. So far, we've been lacking in that respect, but the good thing is that we now have a chance to try again.

EURO '96: The full England-Germany semi-final shoot-out
EURO '96: The full England-Germany semi-final shoot-out

On Germany's shoot-out win against England at EURO '96

Is it an incentive to make our own piece of history at Wembley? Yes, of course it is. Some of the Bayern players have already made history at Wembley [beating Borussia Dortmund in the 2013 UEFA Champions League final]. Now we have the opportunity to do so with the current [Germany] squad, so it's time for us to write a new chapter.

On the threat England will pose

England haven't played attacking football so far and haven't scored many goals, but nevertheless they deserved to go through as group winners. They've shown solid performances in defence. They are always dangerous going forward and at set pieces. They have quick players up front, players who are good one-on-one, and a good centre-forward in Harry Kane. So we have to be careful and be switched on at all times. If we can get our defence under control, England will have their own problems, and it might be an open game.

Get the EURO 2020 app!

© 1998-2021 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Monday 28 June 2021

Related Items

England vs Germany preview
28/06/2021
Live

England vs Germany preview

Where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news, facts and stats.
England vs Germany facts
25/06/2021
Live

England vs Germany facts

Germany: EURO records and stats
23/06/2021
Live

Germany: EURO records and stats

Biggest wins, heaviest defeats, highest scorers, most appearances, shoot-outs, group stage stats and more.
England vs Germany: A one-sided rivalry?
26/06/2021
Live

England vs Germany: A one-sided rivalry?

How does Tuesday's game look from a German perspective?
England vs Germany preview
28/06/2021
Live

England vs Germany preview

Where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news, facts and stats.