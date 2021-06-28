UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

EURO 2020 smashes finals goal record

Monday 28 June 2021

Monday's dramatic round of 16 games tipped the UEFA EURO 2020 goals tally and goals per game ratio into record territory.

Switzerland contributed to a dramatic day of EURO action on Monday
Switzerland contributed to a dramatic day of EURO action on Monday Getty Images

UEFA EURO 2020 has set a new record for final tournament goals after Mislav Oršić's strike for Croatia against Spain took the tally to 109 – surpassing the previous best, set in 2016. There was still time for nine more goals on Monday alone!

Most EURO finals goals

2020 118 goals
2016 108 goals
2000 85 goals

Know your EURO history?

Of course, this is only the second tournament to use the expanded 24-team format, but UEFA EURO 2020 is also leading the goals per game ratio since the group stage was introduced in 1980.

Highlights: Best goals of EURO 2000
Highlights: Best goals of EURO 2000

Best goals per game ratio*

2020 2.81 per match
2000 2.74 per match
1984 2.73 per match

*Since group stage introduced

EURO 2020 would need to meet a goal target of 140 to stay ahead of EURO 2000 on that metric.

Overall tournament statistics

2020 118 goals, 42 games (2.81 per match)
2016 108 goals, 51 games (2.12 per match)
2012 76 goals, 31 games (2.45 per match)
2008 77 goals, 31 games (2.48 per match)
2004 77 goals, 31 games (2.48 per match)
2000 85 goals, 31 games (2.74 per match)
1996 64 goals, 31 games (2.06 per match)
1992 32 goals, 15 games (2.13 per match)
1988 34 goals, 15 games (2.27 per match)
1984 41 goals, 15 games (2.73 per match)
1980 27 goals, 14 games (1.93 per match)
1976 19 goals, 4 games (4.75 per match)
1972 10 goals, 4 games (2.50 per match)
1968 7 goals, 5 games (1.40 per match)
1964 13 goals, 4 games (3.25 per match)
1960 17 goals, 4 games (4.25 per match)

Download the EURO app
© 1998-2021 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Monday 28 June 2021

Related Items

EURO’s highest-scoring games
28/06/2021
Live

EURO’s highest-scoring games

The nine-goal thriller in the first ever finals match remains unsurpassed.
Group stage ends with record day
25/06/2021
Live

Group stage ends with record day

There were 18 goals scored on Wednesday – the most in a single day in EURO history.
Spain match finals-record win
23/06/2021
Live

Spain match finals-record win

Spain's 5-0 win against Slovakia matched the record winning margin for a EURO game.
Ronaldo equals world record
23/06/2021
Live

Ronaldo equals world record

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 109 international goals, equalling Ali Daei's world record.
EURO’s highest-scoring games
28/06/2021
Live

EURO’s highest-scoring games

The nine-goal thriller in the first ever finals match remains unsurpassed.