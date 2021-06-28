EURO 2020 smashes finals goal record
Monday 28 June 2021
Article summary
Monday's dramatic round of 16 games tipped the UEFA EURO 2020 goals tally and goals per game ratio into record territory.
Article top media content
Article body
UEFA EURO 2020 has set a new record for final tournament goals after Mislav Oršić's strike for Croatia against Spain took the tally to 109 – surpassing the previous best, set in 2016. There was still time for nine more goals on Monday alone!
Most EURO finals goals
2020 118 goals
2016 108 goals
2000 85 goals
Of course, this is only the second tournament to use the expanded 24-team format, but UEFA EURO 2020 is also leading the goals per game ratio since the group stage was introduced in 1980.
Best goals per game ratio*
2020 2.81 per match
2000 2.74 per match
1984 2.73 per match
*Since group stage introduced
EURO 2020 would need to meet a goal target of 140 to stay ahead of EURO 2000 on that metric.
Overall tournament statistics
2020 118 goals, 42 games (2.81 per match)
2016 108 goals, 51 games (2.12 per match)
2012 76 goals, 31 games (2.45 per match)
2008 77 goals, 31 games (2.48 per match)
2004 77 goals, 31 games (2.48 per match)
2000 85 goals, 31 games (2.74 per match)
1996 64 goals, 31 games (2.06 per match)
1992 32 goals, 15 games (2.13 per match)
1988 34 goals, 15 games (2.27 per match)
1984 41 goals, 15 games (2.73 per match)
1980 27 goals, 14 games (1.93 per match)
1976 19 goals, 4 games (4.75 per match)
1972 10 goals, 4 games (2.50 per match)
1968 7 goals, 5 games (1.40 per match)
1964 13 goals, 4 games (3.25 per match)
1960 17 goals, 4 games (4.25 per match)