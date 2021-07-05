UEFA.com works better on other browsers
EURO 2020 smashes finals goal records

Monday 5 July 2021

The UEFA EURO 2020 goals tally and goals per game ratio remain in record territories ahead of the semi-finals.

Jordan Henderson's goal for England against Ukraine was the 135th of UEFA EURO 2020
Jordan Henderson's goal for England against Ukraine was the 135th of UEFA EURO 2020 POOL/AFP via Getty Images

UEFA EURO 2020 set a new record for final tournament goals after Mislav Oršić's strike for Croatia against Spain in the round of 16 took the tally to 109 – surpassing the previous best, set in 2016.

A further 14 goals in the last-16 games following Oršić's effort, and 12 across the quarter-final ties has taken the overall tally to 135 with three matches remaining this summer. Of course, this is only the second tournament to use the expanded 24-team format, but UEFA EURO 2020 is also leading the goals per game ratio since the group stage was introduced in 1980.

Most EURO finals goals

2020 135 goals
2016 108 goals
2000 85 goals

Know your EURO history?

Best goals per game ratio*

2020 2.81 per match
2000 2.74 per match
1984 2.73 per match

*Since group stage introduced

EURO 2020 would need to meet a goal target of 140 to stay ahead of EURO 2000 on that metric.

Overall tournament statistics

2020 135 goals, 48 games (2.81 per match)
2016 108 goals, 51 games (2.12 per match)
2012 76 goals, 31 games (2.45 per match)
2008 77 goals, 31 games (2.48 per match)
2004 77 goals, 31 games (2.48 per match)
2000 85 goals, 31 games (2.74 per match)
1996 64 goals, 31 games (2.06 per match)
1992 32 goals, 15 games (2.13 per match)
1988 34 goals, 15 games (2.27 per match)
1984 41 goals, 15 games (2.73 per match)
1980 27 goals, 14 games (1.93 per match)
1976 19 goals, 4 games (4.75 per match)
1972 10 goals, 4 games (2.50 per match)
1968 7 goals, 5 games (1.40 per match)
1964 13 goals, 4 games (3.25 per match)
1960 17 goals, 4 games (4.25 per match)

