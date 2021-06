UEFA EURO 2020 quarter-final ties confirmed

The UEFA EURO 2020 quarter-final ties will be played on Friday 2 and Saturday 3 July.

All kick-off times are shown in CEST (Central European Summer Time).

Quarter-final ties

Friday 2 July

Switzerland vs Spain (18:00, St Petersburg)

Belgium vs Italy (21:00, Munich)

Saturday 3 July

Czech Republic vs Denmark (18:00, Baku)

Ukraine vs England (21:00, Rome)

Semi-finals

SF1: Belgium/Italy vs Switzerland/Spain (21:00, Tuesday 6 July, London)

SF2: Ukraine/England vs Czech Republic/Denmark (21:00, Wednesday 7 July, London)

Final

Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (21:00, Sunday 11 July, London)