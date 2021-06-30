Czech Republic vs Denmark UEFA EURO 2020 preview: where to watch, TV channels and live streams, team news, form guide

Czech Republic take on Denmark in the UEFA EURO 2020 quarter-finals in Baku on Saturday 3 July at 18:00 CET.

What's the story?

Watch 2004 Baroš Czech double against Denmark

The Czechs took full advantage of the extra man in their round of 16 tie against the Netherlands, goals from Tomáš Holeš and Patrik Schick (his fourth of the finals) following the dismissal of Matthijs de Ligt. That 2-0 win set them up for their second quarter-final meeting with Denmark; they won the first one 3-0 at UEFA EURO 2004.

They will not expect such an emphatic success this time round. Kasper Hjulmand's side have scored four in their last two games at these finals, a 4-1 success against Russia in their final group stage match setting them up for a convincing 4-0 victory against Wales last time out. After their traumatic start to the finals, Denmark are a team with a renewed purpose.

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA EURO 2020 broadcast partner(s) here.

Predicted line-ups

Czech Republic: Vaclík; Coufal, Čelůstka, Kalas, Kadeřábek; Holeš, Souček; Masopust, Barák, Ševčík; Schick

Misses next match if booked: Coufal, Hložek, Masopust

Denmark's Hjulmand takes baby photos challenge

Denmark: Schmeichel; Christensen, Kjær, Vestergaard; Wass, Højbjerg, Delaney, Mæhle; Braithwaite, Poulsen, Damsgaard

Misses next match if booked: Damsgaard, Delaney, Jensen, Wass

Reporters' views

Ondřej Zlámal, Czech Republic reporter: This tie brings together sides with a strong team spirit and work ethic, both full of confidence after impressive last-16 performances. Jaroslav Šilhavý has the Czechs perfectly tuned since bringing Petr Ševčík, Pavel Kadeřábek and Antonín Barák into his starting XI. Patrik Schick is scoring, the Dutch weren't allowed a single shot on target, and this team are hungry for more. This could be a thrilling game.

Panenka's famous 1976 winning penalty

Sture Sandø, Denmark reporter: Denmark are on a roll, and they are flying on wings of marvellous national support and their own great performances, but they face a big challenge. The Czechs must not be underestimated, but there is no fear that coach Kasper Hjulmand and his team will do that. Hjulmand has pulled aces like Damsgaard and Dolberg out of his sleeve already, and he said earlier this week that he is not done with the surprises.

View from the camps

Kasper Hjulmand, Denmark coach: "It's the kind of chance we might never have again, a chance that we have worked incredibly hard for, for a long time. It's a childhood dream. It's many, many years' work for lots of people. We want to make the most of it and do everything to the best of our ability, prepare really well, follow through, and see what we have out there and how far that will take us."

Jiří Chytrý, Czech Republic assistant coach: "Diamonds can cut diamonds. Both teams base their football on teamwork and intense bursts of pace. Both try to counter opponents' higher individual skills using these assets, too. We have similar weapons."

Antonín Barák, Czech Republic midfielder: "We have been following Denmark games throughout the tournament and know how they play. They have a well-balanced team and play an interesting style which is very demanding."

Czech Republic baby photo challenge

Form guide (most recent first)

Czech Republic: WLDWLW

Denmark: WWLLDW