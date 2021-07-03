Italy vs Spain UEFA EURO 2020 preview: where to watch, TV channels and live streams, team news, form guide

Italy take on Spain in the UEFA EURO 2020 semi-finals in London on Tuesday 6 July at 21:00 CET.



What's the story?

In their absolute tiki-taka pomp, Spain swept Italy aside 4-0 in the final of UEFA EURO 2012, but the balance of power has shifted a little since. Italy eliminated La Roja with a 2-0 win in the 2016 round of 16 and come to Wembley having won each of their last 13 international matches, while also being unbeaten in 32 (W27 D5). Their dizzying pace and killer finishing proved too much for a talented Belgium team last time out.

Luis Enrique's Spain have been enigmatic to say the least; after group stage draws against Sweden and Poland, they beat Slovakia 5-0 to reach the last 16, where they scored five again, though it took extra time to finish off Croatia. A string of missed chances then allowed ten-man Switzerland to take them to penalties in the quarter-finals, but top-class opponents like Italy may yet bring out the best in them.

Spain and Italy make last four

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA EURO 2020 broadcast partner(s) here.

Predicted line-ups

Italy: Donnarumma; Florenzi, Bonucci, Chiellini, Emerson; Barella, Jorginho, Verratti; Chiesa, Immobile, Insigne

Out: Spinazzola (achilles)



Spain: Unai Simón; Azpilicueta, García, Laporte, Alba; Koke, Busquets, Pedri; Moreno, Morata, Olmo

Doubtful: Sarabia (muscular)



Reporters' views

EURO 2012 final highlights: Spain 4-0 Italy

Paolo Menicucci, Italy reporter: The sky is the limit for the Azzurri after a wonderful performance against Belgium. Italy had broken several national records at this EURO, but doubts lingered about the conclusions to be drawn given the standard of their opposition. Were the Azzurri ready for the number one team in the FIFA rankings? The win and the performance in Munich eliminated all doubts. Roberto Mancini's men are up for any kind of battle.

Graham Hunter, Spain reporter: Spain don't have hidden depths; they are what you see. On form: vivacious, exciting. Off form: a little naive and prone to fluffing chances. They feast on teams sluggish in thought and deed, but Italy are no such thing. And although Luis Enrique objects to being pulled up on playing two left-footed centre-backs, the stats bear out that Spain concede more when that key combination is not Eric García and Aymeric Laporte. La Roja may not be favourites, but expect entertainment.

View from the camps

Spain vs Italy: The full EURO 2008 shoot-out

Roberto Mancini, Italy coach: "We scored two [against Belgium] and we could have scored more. I think the victory was fully deserved. Spain are next, but the more you progress, the more difficult it becomes."

Luis Enrique, Spain coach: "We are so proud. It'd be ridiculous to think that we, or any of the semi-finalists, would sign for just getting this far now – all of us want to get to the final and win."

Unai Simón, Spain goalkeeper: "We have to go into the semi-final fresh, confident and with our heads high. We have to win the EURO now."

Form guide (most recent first)

Italy: WWWWWW

Spain: DWWDDW