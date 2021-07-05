England vs Denmark UEFA EURO 2020 preview: where to watch, TV channels and live streams, team news, form guide

England take on Denmark in the UEFA EURO 2020 semi-final in London on Wednesday 7 July at 21:00 CET.

What's the story?

The Three Lions will be brimming with confidence as they return to Wembley off the back of their biggest victory at the finals – the 4-0 success against Ukraine was their first four-goal haul in the knockout stages of any major tournament since the 1966 FIFA World Cup final. Gareth Southgate's side are also the first team to keep five consecutive clean sheets at the start of a EURO finals campaign so it is clear England are in good shape at both ends of the pitch.

Denmark, however, put a spanner in the works as recently as last year and are similarly resilient at the back – Christian Eriksen's penalty at Wembley was the sole goal between these sides in their two UEFA Nations League meetings in 2020. Kasper Hjulmand's men have found their scoring boots at the right time too with their 11 goals at the finals – ten of them in their last three matches – eclipsing both of their semi-final teams from 1984 and 1992. The victories against Wales and the Czech Republic in the knockout stages mean the dark horses are no longer lurking in the shadows.

England vs Denmark EURO 92 flashback

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA EURO 2020 broadcast partner(s) here.

Predicted line-ups

England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Phillips, Rice; Sancho/Saka, Mount, Sterling; Kane

Doubtful: Saka (knock)

Denmark: Schmeichel; Christensen, Kjær, Vestergaard; Stryger, Højbjerg, Delaney, Mæhle; Braithwaite, Dolberg, Damsgaard

Reporters' views

Simon Hart, England reporter: to follow.

Sture Sandø, Denmark reporter: Will facing England at Wembley be Denmark's biggest challenge of EURO 2020 yet? The obvious answer is yes, however, I think you could also argue that Matchday 2's meeting with Belgium was a greater obstacle, following the events surrounding Eriksen's emergency treatment in the game prior. Indeed, Denmark have a mountain to climb, but this time it’s "only" football, and the team are brimming with confidence. The pressure will certainly be on the hosts, and Denmark will do everything in their power to recreate the 1-0 Nations League victory over the Three Lions at Wembley, back in October.

Star of the Match: Watch Kane's England double

View from the camps

Gareth Southgate, England manager: "We've got a fabulous opportunity. It's a chance to make history as we've never been to a European Championship final. It's not so much pressure for this team, it's another challenge that they've got the chance to take on and at the moment they're rising to those challenges. We had two games with Denmark in the autumn. I knew what a good side they were before and they've proved that again in this tournament. It is going to be a fantastic game to be part of."

Harry Kane, England captain: "Denmark are a great team. We played them in the Nations League twice last year, and we didn't win one game – one draw, one loss. But we need to try to focus on ourselves, it is a semi-final at our national stadium and we've got to use all those positives to worry about us. We know if we get it right and play how we know we can then we have a great opportunity to get to a final. It's going to be incredible."

Schmeichel on Denmark’s EURO ’92 glory

Kasper Hjulmand, Denmark coach: "It's magical. The first thing I showed the boys when we met was a picture of Wembley, when we were there in the autumn. I said that we were going to come back."

Simon Kjær, Denmark captain: "We had a goal before heading into this tournament and that was to go back to Wembley, but I'd be lying if I said that we're OK with reaching the semis."

Form guide (most recent first)

England: WWWDWW

Denmark: WWWLLW