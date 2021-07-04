Denmark's previous EURO semi-finals

Denmark will take part in a fourth EURO semi-final, against England at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday, as they bid to repeat their fairly-tale feat of 1992. We look back over their three previous last-four ties.

The Danes' first experience of the finals was one they will not want to dwell on for too long. Poul Petersen's underdogs, who had only reached the finals by beating Luxembourg in a replay, were pitted against the holders in Barcelona and were up against it inside 20 minutes thanks to Valeri Voronin's opener. The classy duo of Viktor Ponedelnik and Valentin Ivanov struck at the end of either half as the star-studded Soviets progressed. Denmark would have to wait 20 years for another appearance at the tournament.

Action from Denmark against Spain in 1984 Getty Images

Denmark had plenty of stand-out players of their own as they returned to the finals in France and showed their intent by overwhelming Yugoslavia 5-0 then coming from two down to stun Belgium and reach the last four. Søren Lerby gave them an early lead and Frank Arnesen struck the post in an impressive first-half showing from Sepp Piontek's side in the semi-finals in Lyon. The tide turned, however, when Antonio Maceda levelled midway through the second half and Denmark had to cling on for penalties after Klaus Berggreen's extra-time dismissal. Preben Elkjær's miss from the spot proved decisive in the shoot-out.

EURO '92 highlights: Denmark deny the Dutch in last four

Buoyed by their victory against France to reach the last four, Denmark continued to ride the crest of a wave in this thriller in Gothenburg. Henrik Larsen headed in Brian Laudrup's pinpoint cross and, after Dennis Bergkamp had levelled, the midfielder grabbed his second with a drive from the edge of the area. Netherlands rarely threatened another response until Frank Rijkaard prised an equaliser four minutes from time. The Danes would not be denied, even if it took a shoot-out to seal victory, with Peter Schmeichel the hero by saving Marco van Basten's spot kick. Four days later, they would complete perhaps EURO's most astonishing story – the late finals' replacements for Yugoslavia defeating Germany 2-0 to create history.