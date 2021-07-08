EURO 2020 final: Italy to meet England
Thursday 8 July 2021
Italy and England will meet in Sunday's UEFA EURO 2020 final at Wembley.
England have joined Italy in the UEFA EURO 2020 final, which will be played at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday 11 July.
Check out the two finalists' route through the competition, their final pedigree and previous meetings.
Italy
Route to the final
Group A: Turkey 0-3 Italy (Rome)
Group A: Italy 3-0 Switzerland (Rome)
Group A: Italy 1-0 Wales (Rome)
Round of 16: Italy 2-1 Austria (aet) (London)
Quarter-finals: Belgium 1-2 Italy (Munich)
Semi-finals: Italy 1-1 Spain (aet, Italy win 4-2 on pens) (London)
Previous finals
1968: Italy 2-0 Yugoslavia, replay (Rome)
2000: France 2-1 Italy (aet) (Rotterdam)
2012: Spain 4-0 Italy (Kyiv)
England
Route to the final
Group D: England 1-0 Croatia (London)
Group D: England 0-0 Scotland (London)
Group D: Czech Republic 0-1 England (London)
Round of 16: England 2-0 Germany (London)
Quarter-finals: Ukraine 0-4 England (Rome)
Semi-finals: England 2-1 Denmark (aet) (London)
Previous finals
N/A
Previous meetings
Italy vs England
• The teams have faced each other 27 times, the Azzurri winning 11 to England's eight, with eight draws.
• Italy failed to win any of the sides' first eight meetings; England have managed a solitary win in the last seven.
• England suffered tournament-ending losses in both the teams' previous EURO encounters. Marco Tardelli's late goal earned the Azzurri hosts a 1-0 win in the 1980 group stage while Italy prevailed on penalties (remember Andrea Pirlo's Panenka!) in the 2012 quarter-finals.
• Italy have never lost to England at a major finals, with 2-1 FIFA World Cup victories in 1990 (third-place play-off) and 2014 (group stage) on top of those EURO triumphs.Download the EURO app