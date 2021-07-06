EURO 2020 final: Italy to meet England or Denmark
Tuesday 6 July 2021
Article summary
Italy are through to Sunday's UEFA EURO 2020 final at Wembley, where they will meet the winners of Wednesday's second semi-final between England and Denmark.
Article top media content
Article body
Italy and either Denmark or England will play in the UEFA EURO 2020 final at Wembley on Sunday 11 July.
Check out the hopefuls' route through the competition, their final pedigree and previous meetings against their potential opponents in the decider.EURO 2020 final: all you need to know
Italy
Route to the final
Group A: Turkey 0-3 Italy (Rome)
Group A: Italy 3-0 Switzerland (Rome)
Group A: Italy 1-0 Wales (Rome)
Round of 16: Italy 2-1 Austria (aet) (London)
Quarter-finals: Belgium 1-2 Italy (Munich)
Semi-finals: Italy 1-1 Spain (aet, Italy win 4-2 on pens) (London)
Previous finals
1968: Italy 2-0 Yugoslavia, replay (Rome)
2000: France 2-1 Italy (aet) (Rotterdam)
2012: Spain 4-0 Italy (Kyiv)
Denmark
Route to the final
Group B: Denmark 0-1 Finland (Copenhagen)
Group B: Denmark 1-2 Belgium (Copenhagen)
Group B: Russia 1-4 Denmark (Copenhagen)
Round of 16: Wales 0-4 Denmark (Amsterdam)
Quarter-finals: Czech Republic 1-2 Denmark (Baku)
Semi-finals: England - Denmark (London)
Previous finals
1992: Denmark 2-0 Germany (Gothenburg)
England
Route to the final
Group D: England 1-0 Croatia (London)
Group D: England 0-0 Scotland (London)
Group D: Czech Republic 0-1 England (London)
Round of 16: England 2-0 Germany (London)
Quarter-finals: Ukraine 0-4 England (Rome)
Semi-finals: England - Denmark (London)
Previous finals
N/A
Previous meetings
Italy vs England
• The teams have faced each other 27 times, the Azzurri winning 11 to England's eight, with eight draws.
• Italy failed to win any of the sides' first eight meetings; England have managed a solitary win in the last seven.
• England suffered tournament-ending losses in both the teams' previous EURO meetings. Marco Tardelli's late goal earned the Azzurri hosts a 1-0 win in the 1980 group stage while Italy prevailed on penalties (remember Andrea Pirlo's Panenka!) in the 2012 quarter-finals.
• Italy have never lost to England at a major finals, with 2-1 FIFA World Cup victories in 1990 (third-place play-off) and 2014 (group stage) on top of those EURO triumphs.
Italy vs Denmark
• The teams have faced each other 16 times, Italy winning 12 to Denmark's two, with two draws.
• The sides have met twice at major finals, both in the EURO group stage, with a goalless draw in 2004 and a 2-0 Italy win in 1988, when the Azzurri included a 23-year-old Roberto Mancini.
• Martin Braithwaite and Giorgio Chiellini featured the last time Denmark faced Italy in 2013, Alberto Aquilani's late goal giving the visitors a 2-2 World Cup qualifying draw in Copenhagen.Download the EURO app