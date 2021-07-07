Football's power to unite: breaking barriers, building communities

Every year, UEFA draws on revenue from the European Championship to allocate €100,000 to each of its 55 member association for investment in social responsibility programmes. There is one proviso: the programmes must use football to tackle two key global issues.

"When your sport is played and followed by millions of people, your actions have an enormous impact on society," says Michele Uva, director of football social responsibility (FSR) at UEFA. "We believe football can play a lead role in promoting behavioural change on both the environment and human rights.

"This year, we will invest a total of €12 million in promoting social responsibility activities. For us, it is an investment in the future, not only for football but also society."

In the 2019/20 season alone, 46 of Europe’s football associations chose to invest UEFA funds in projects creating equal opportunities for marginalised communities: refugees, people with disabilities or mental health challenges, addicts, ethnic, economic, religious and sexual minorities, prisoners, fans and orphans.

The breadth and depth of these initiatives is astonishing. We asked six national associations to explain how they are using the beautiful game to create a level playing field for everyone. Read about the first two of those, Sweden and Wales, below:

Sweden

Andreas Jansson, head of communications at the SvFF

What’s the project called?

"Alla är olika-Olika är bra"

Translate, please

"Everyone is different; different is good"

What are you doing to level the playing field across Sweden?

"We believe everyone should have an equal opportunity to enjoy the game. With the support of UEFA and other Swedish Football Association SvFF partners, our social responsibility programme funds several initiatives that ensure nothing stands in the way of making football dreams come true: not nationality, age, gender, sexual orientation nor ability."

Creating an Equal Game in Sweden

How does the project work?

"Backed by a leading Swedish supermarket chain, Alla är olika–Olika är bra has allowed hundreds of football clubs to launch initiatives that break down barriers to getting involved in the game. It could be a project that trains girls to become referees or one that starts a team made up entirely of refugees – they all support equal opportunity."

How have Swedes responded?

"Since the project’s launch in 2016, we have invested €1 million. There are now 300 clubs where everyone is welcome to play the game. We will continue to work for everyone's right to participate in the football movement and support football clubs that work for the same cause."

Emre Gürler, Eskilstuna United DFF head of sustainability "Thanks to Alla Är Olika-Olika Är Bra, our club was able to start Hjärta United (United Heart). With the help of our players, we tackle the most pressing social issues in Eskilstuna: long-term unemployment, the loneliness of the elderly and equality for young girls. We’re proud of what we have achieved."

Visit the Swedish Football Association (SvFF)

Wales

Rob Franklin, FAW project manager

What’s the project called?

"We wear the same shirt"

How is the Football Association of Wales (FAW) breaking down social barriers?

"One in four people experience a symptom of mental ill health in their lives. Fifty percent of those will manifest themselves before the age of 14. So, it’s not really a condition that just affects a select group of people. It affects everybody.

"In 2015, we started a project that uses football to help – both in highlighting the prevalence of mental health issues among young people and offering them the chance to exercise and socialise."

Breaking down barriers on the pitch in Wales

How does the project work?

"The first step is overcoming the stigma of mental health. To do that, we work with semi-professional and professional clubs to create a safe, welcoming place for anybody suffering from mental health problems to play football.

"Thanks to UEFA’s support, we’ve been able to expand the project to ten Welsh clubs: Swansea City Community Trust, Newport County in the Community, Cardiff Metropolitan University FC, Cambrian & Clydach Village Trust, Wrexham Inclusion FC, Newtown AFC, Haverfordwest County AFC, Bangor 1876 FC, Penybont FC and Barry Town United AFC."

What’s the biggest sign of progress?

"The stories of the participants. They are staggering. Some even say the project has saved their lives. Some of the guys when they first came to us were really shy and nervous. Now they have bonded so much together. It’s fantastic to see their characters come out."

Luke Martin, who has schizophrenia, County in the Community "Three years ago, I thought I was a nobody. I didn’t think anybody wanted to know me. Three years on, it’s been amazing. I’ve passed my C-licence. It is so good to be able to go out and give back to those that helped me. It has given me a positive attitude, not just on football but on life as well."

Visit the Football Association of Wales (FAW)