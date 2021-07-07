Watch: How Italy triumphed on home soil at EURO 1968

Italy are featuring in their fourth UEFA European Championship final but have to look all the way back to 1968 for their last triumph in the competition, after finishing as runners-up in 2000 and 2012.

As hosts of what was then a four-team final tournament, the Azzurri faced a footballing endurance test before coming out on top in the final in Rome, winning their semi-final on the toss of a coin and then being taken to a replay in the decider.

Background

Pelted with rotten tomatoes by supporters after a loss to North Korea ended their 1966 FIFA World Cup campaign in the group stage, Italy rallied under the leadership of former Fiorentina midfielder Ferruccio Valcareggi.

With Inter Milan left-back Giacinto Facchetti as captain, they qualified for the 1968 finals after a tight two-legged quarter-final against Bulgaria, joining the Soviet Union, Yugoslavia and world champions England in the final four.

Forward Sandro Mazzola and goalkeeper Dino Zoff spoke to UEFA.tv, along with England's Sir Bobby Charlton, for a documentary on the 1968 finals, including superb original footage from the tournament.