Italy vs England UEFA EURO 2020 final preview: where to watch, TV channels and live streams, team news, form guide

Where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news, facts and stats – all you need to know about the UEFA EURO 2020 final.



What's the story?

After two epic semi-finals, London now hosts a decider which, for the first time in EURO history, will feature England. Since their 1966 FIFA World Cup triumph at the previous Wembley Stadium, England have lost in the semi-finals of five major tournaments: EURO '68 and '96, the 1990 and 2018 World Cups and the 2019 UEFA Nations League. However, they have seen off Germany, Ukraine and, in extra time on Wednesday night, Denmark to earn their chance to end – to paraphrase a popular song – 55 years of hurt.

Italy's sole EURO title came as hosts back in 1968. They also lost the finals of 2000 and 2012, although since becoming continental champions they have won two of their four World Cups. The Azzurri beat Spain on penalties on Tuesday and if that, technically, halted their 13-game winning streak (and record of 15 EURO victories in a row, qualifying included), they still remain unbeaten in 33. A remarkable turnaround for a team who, while England reached the 2018 World Cup semis, did not even qualify for Russia. But sitting out a preceding World Cup did not stop Czechoslovakia in 1976, Denmark in 1992 or Greece in 2004 claiming the European title.

Where to watch the game on TV

Predicted line-ups

Italy: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Emerson; Barella, Jorginho, Verratti; Chiesa, Immobile, Insigne

Out: Spinazzola (Achilles)﻿

England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Phillips, Rice; Saka, Mount, Sterling; Kane

Reporters' views

Paolo Menicucci, Italy reporter: It may not have been the best Italy performance in the semi-final against Spain but there is one aspect that really impressed me. The Azzurri seem to play with no kind of pressure. Even when the game went to penalties, there were plenty of smiles and laughs, something we are used to seeing while watching them training at Coverciano.

Rome fans celebrate Italy's winning penalty

They probably know they have already achieved something special in regaining the love of an entire country and plenty of respect at international level. This is the best spirit in which to face England at Wembley. Now just to add the icing on the cake.

View from the camps

Roberto Mancini, Italy coach: "We are pleased to have given this joy to Italians everywhere. We wanted to get to the final, even if not many people believed we would before the start of the tournament."

Gareth Southgate, England manager: "We've got to enjoy the fact we're in the final but there's one more massive hurdle to conquer. Italy are a very good side, I've thought that the last couple of years. They are in outstanding form and have defensive warriors who have been through everything. It's a great game to look forward to."

Jordan Henderson, England midfielder: "[It’s] full focus on Sunday, the biggest game of our lives. We've got to try and make everybody happy again in this stadium and in this country. A huge opportunity for us as a group, as a country, and we'll give it absolutely everything."

Form guide (most recent first)

Italy: DWWWWW

England: WWWWDW