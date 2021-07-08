EURO 2020 review: Denmark

The wings of love and support took the talented and well-prepared Denmark squad to the semi-finals during the most dramatic and emotional month in their history.

Denmark did not emulate their EURO '92 triumph but they won the support of the whole of the country and many more others around the world. The team can surely leave with their heads high, but the bitterness you can sense in them originates from the feeling that they could have gone all the way.

What were the positives?

Coming back as Denmark did after the incident involving Christian Eriksen in the first match showed us what this team is made of. They will go down in history as the first team to finish second in the group after losing the first two matches, and how well deserved was that!

Hjulmand: 'We fought to the very end'

Denmark did not just advance from the group and won two knockout matches, they entertained as well, and a new generation of players took the spotlight. Not many knew Mikkel Damsgaard and Joakim Mæhle before UEFA EURO 2020, but they certainly do now.

Tournament highlight

Seeing Andreas Christensen try his luck from distance and almost shoot through the net as he made it 3-1 for Denmark against Russia in the group decider was incredible. The atmosphere in Parken Stadium that night is something that will never be forgotten by any of the 25,000 people who were there.

The events in the stadium inspired spontaneous parties in the streets all over the country. And in a way, that was the true beginning of a historic Danish football party that lasted for weeks.

Christensen's Danish rocket

What the future holds

If the national team, and coach Kasper Hjulmand and his staff, continue to move and improve as they have done in the last ten months, great things are waiting for Denmark. The style of play has enthralled the Danish people, and that shouldn't be underestimated.

This EURO indicates that a new generation of great players is under way, but also a new generation of Denmark supporters has seen the light of day. Right now, everybody needs to take a break and reflect on what the whole nation has just been through, but Denmark are looking forward with excitement to the two major tournaments that await during the next three years.