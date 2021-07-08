Italy vs England: UEFA EURO 2020 final match background, facts and stats

The final of UEFA EURO 2020 at Wembley brings together Italy, seeking to add to their sole European title after 53 years, and England, who are aiming to be crowned European champions for the first time.

• Italy have twice lost in the final since triumphing in Rome in 1968, while England have made it through a EURO semi-final for the first time after losing in the last four in 1968 – in Italy – and as hosts in 1996.

• Both sides needed extra time to win their UEFA EURO 2020 semi-finals, which were also played at Wembley. Italy eventually saw off three-time winners Spain on penalties after a 1-1 draw, while England edged out Denmark in extra time.

• Only three teams have ever won the UEFA European Championship on home soil: Spain (1964), Italy (1968) and France (1984). Portugal (2004) and France (2016) both reached the final only to lose.

Final pedigree

England vs Italy 1980 flashback

Italy

• Italy's record in UEFA European Championship finals is W1 L2:

1968 W 2-0 v Yugoslavia (Rome)

2000 L 1-2 v France, aet golden goal (Rotterdam)

2012 L 0-4 v Spain (Kyiv)

• Italy's tally of two EURO final losses is fewer only than that of the Soviet Union and Germany, who have both been defeated three times in the decider.

• The Azzurri are now level with Spain and the Soviet Union on four final appearances; only Germany (six) have featured in more.

• Italy would become the fourth multiple EURO winners with victory at Wembley, joining Germany and Spain (three titles) and France (two).

• The current longest gap between EURO titles is the 44 years between Spain's triumphs in 1964 and 2008.

• Italy's 2012 defeat by Spain is the largest ever margin of defeat in a EURO final.

• Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini both started that final for Italy at the NSC Olimpiyskiy in Kyiv, although the latter went off injured midway through the first half. The pair could join the list of 38 players to have appeared in two EURO finals.

• Jorginho could join the list of nine players to have appeared in EURO and European Cup final victories in the same season, having featured in Chelsea's UEFA Champions League victory against Manchester City in May. He could follow Luis Suárez (1964, Internazionale Milano and Spain), Hans van Breukelen, Ronald Koeman, Berry van Aerle, Gerald Vanenburg (all 1988, PSV Eindhoven and the Netherlands), Fernando Torres, Juan Mata (2012, Chelsea and Spain) and Cristiano Ronaldo, Pepe (2016, Real Madrid and Portugal).

England set up Italy final

England

• This is only England's second major tournament final, the other also coming on home soil – a 4-2 extra-time win against West Germany in the 1966 FIFA World Cup final at Wembley.

• England are the 13th country to reach a EURO final, and the first newcomers since Greece and Portugal in 2004. Yugoslavia (1960, 1968) and Belgium (1980) are the only two countries to have appeared in a final but never been crowned European champions.

• There have been ten winners of the UEFA European Championship; England would become the second new champions in successive tournaments following Portugal's 2016 triumph.

• Chelsea trio Ben Chilwell, Reece James and Mason Mount could join those nine players who have appeared in European Cup and EURO final victories in the same season.

• Four players have followed European Cup final defeat with EURO victory in the same year: Ignacio Zoco and Amancio Amaro (1964, Real Madrid and Spain) and Manny Kaltz and Horst Hrubesch (1980, Hamburg and West Germany). England's Kyle Walker, John Stones, Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling could all achieve this feat at UEFA EURO 2020.

• In 2008 Germany's Michael Ballack, then with Chelsea, became the first and so far only player to appear in European Cup and EURO final defeats in the same year.

England v Italy: Watch the full EURO 2012 penalty shoot-out

Previous meetings

• There has been little between the teams over the years, Italy winning ten of their 27 fixtures to England's eight, although England have managed 33 goals, two more than the Azzurri.

• The most recent fixture, a Wembley friendly in May 2018, ended 1-1, Lorenzo Insigne's 87th-minute penalty cancelling out Jamie Vardy's first-half opener (26) for the home side. Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier, John Stones, Raheem Sterling and substitutes Jordan Henderson and Marcus Rashford featured for England; Gianluigi Donnarumma, Bonucci, Jorginho, Ciro Immobile and substitutes Federico Chiesa and Andrea Belotti were also in the Italy side. Southgate was in charge of England, with Luigi Di Biagio serving as Italy caretaker coach in the team's final fixture before Mancini's appointment.

• The last competitive fixture between the teams ended in a 2-1 Italy victory in the group stage of the 2014 World Cup in Manaus. Henderson and Sterling both started for England, as did Salvatore Sirigu, Chiellini and Marco Verratti for Italy, with Immobile coming on as a substitute.

• This is the sides' first EURO fixture since the UEFA EURO 2012 quarter-final in Kyiv, Italy running out 4-2 winners on penalties at the NSC Olimpiyskiy after a goalless 120 minutes. Extra-time substitute Henderson is England's only survivor from that game; Bonucci played all 120 minutes for Italy.

• Italy also came out on top in the other EURO contest between the sides, Marco Tardelli scoring the only goal in the 79th minute at the Stadio Comunale in Turin on Matchday 2 of the 1980 tournament.

• England are without a competitive win against Italy in six fixtures (D2 L4), since a 2-0 success at Wembley in the 1978 World Cup qualifying campaign. That is their only victory in their eight competitive fixtures against the Azzurri, who went on to reach those 1978 finals at England's expenseexpense having won the earlier qualifier in Rome by the same scoreline.

• That November 1977 win, thanks to goals from Kevin Keegan and Trevor Brooking, is England's only victory in the six matches between the two teams at Wembley (D3 L2).

• Southgate's record against Italy as an England player was W1 D1 L2; he was in the side that beat the Azzurri 2-0 in Nantes in June 1997 and qualified for the following year's World Cup with a goalless draw in Rome that October, but also suffered friendly defeats in Turin (0-1) in November 2000 and Leeds (1-2) in March 2002.

EURO facts: Italy

Great goals from past England-Italy clashes

• This is Italy's tenth EURO final tournament and their seventh in a row since sitting out the 1992 edition in Sweden. Only twice have they failed to advance through the group stage, in 1996 and 2004; they were quarter-finalists at UEFA EURO 2016.

• This time round, Roberto Mancini's side won all ten of their qualifiers to finish first in Group J, swelling the number of countries to have reached the finals with a perfect record to eight.

• A 3-0 victory away to Bosnia and Herzegovina in their penultimate qualifier was Italy's tenth successive win in all internationals, the first time in their history they had achieved that feat.

• The Azzurri made it 11 straight victories with a 9-1 home win against Armenia in their final qualifying game, the first time they had scored nine goals in a game since August 1948. Seven different players were on the scoresheet, a new national record.

• Having never scored three goals in a EURO finals game before this tournament, Italy managed it in both their first two matches, beating Switzerland and Turkey 3-0 at the Olimpico in Rome, where they secured first place in Group A with a 1-0 defeat of Wales on Matchday 3.

• Italy squeezed past Austria in the last 16 in London, extra-time goals from substitutes Chiesa (95) and Matteo Pessina (105) taking them into a fourth successive EURO quarter-final.

• In the last eight, first-half goals from Nicolò Barella (31) and Insigne (44) set up a 2-1 win against Belgium at the Football Arena Munich, Italy extending their winning EURO run to 15 games and ending Belgium's at 14 in the process.

• Italy's sequence of victories was ended by the 1-1 draw in the semi-finals against Spain, Chiesa again on target, before the Azzurri prevailed 4-2 on penalties with Jorginho converting the decisive kick.

• That made Italy's record in knockout ties at the EURO final tournament W10 L6.

• The win against Austria in the last 16 was one of three in Italy's eight games at Wembley, the first six all against England.

• Italy's record in England overall is W8 D7 L11. At EURO '96 they played their first two group games at Anfield in Liverpool, where they beat Russia 2-1 before losing to the Czech Republic by the same score, then bowing out after a goalless draw against eventual champions Germany at Manchester's Old Trafford.

• At the 1966 World Cup, the Azzurri opened with a 2-0 win against Chile at Sunderland's Roker Park but were beaten 1-0 by the Soviet Union there in their second fixture and eliminated by a 1-0 defeat by North Korea at Ayresome Park, Middlesbrough.

EURO facts: England

Henderson on 'incredible night' for England

• This is England's tenth appearance in the UEFA European Championship; they finished third in 1968 and also reached the semi-finals on home soil in 1996.

• England failed to qualify for the final tournament in 2008, the only time they have missed out since 1984.

• A team managed by Roy Hodgson won all ten qualifiers on the way to UEFA EURO 2016, where they finished second behind Wales in their section after taking five points from three matches, only to be shocked by Iceland in the round of 16 (1-2).

• Southgate's side finished top of Group A in UEFA EURO 2020 qualifying, winning seven of their eight matches (L1) to progress six points ahead of the Czech Republic. A 2-1 loss in Prague was England's sole defeat.

• In the group stage of this tournament England beat Croatia and the Czech Republic both 1-0 either side of a goalless draw against Scotland. All three games took place at Wembley.

• England then overcame Germany 2-0 in the round of 16, again at Wembley, thanks to second-half goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane. It was their first EURO knockout win since beating Spain on penalties in the EURO '96 quarter-finals, also at Wembley; their only other EURO finals win outside the group stage prior to this tournament was a 2-0 defeat of the Soviet Union in the 1968 third-place play-off.

• England then enjoyed their biggest EURO final tournament victory in the quarter-finals, goals from Kane (2), Harry Maguire and Henderson securing a 4-0 victory against Ukraine at the Olimpico in Rome, before edging past Denmark 2-1 in extra time back at Wembley in the last four, Kane scoring the winner on the rebound after his penalty had been saved.

• Kane finished as the overall top scorer in the qualifying group stage with 12 goals, including at least one in every game, and also provided five assists. The goal against Germany was his first in a EURO finals; he has now scored in England's last three matches.

• Sterling was involved in 15 of England's 37 qualifying goals, scoring eight himself with seven assists, and also got the winners against Croatia and the Czech Republic before finding the net again against Germany.

• The defeat by Iceland in the last 16 at UEFA EURO 2016 is England's only reverse in 17 EURO finals matches (W10 D6), with the quarter-final eliminations on penalties by Italy (2012) and Portugal (2004) counted as draws.

• Mikkel Damsgaard's 30th-minute opener for Denmark in the semi-final ended England's run of ten successive EURO clean sheets at Wembley, qualifiers and final tournament combined. Indeed, the previous goal they conceded there in the competition was a Henderson own goal in a 3-1 win against Slovenia in November 2014, a run of 962 minutes without conceding during which England scored 31 goals themselves. The last opposition player before Damsgaard to score against England at Wembley in a EURO match was Switzerland's Tranquillo Barnetta, who struck twice in a 2-2 qualifying draw on 4 June 2011.

• Their four wins and a draw at UEFA EURO 2020 mean England's record at Wembley is now W187 D73 L39. They have won 13 of their last 15 matches at the stadium, including UEFA EURO 2020 qualifiers against the Czech Republic (5-0), Bulgaria (4-0) and Montenegro (7-0); they have lost only two of their last 27 matches at Wembley (W20 D5), most recently a UEFA Nations League defeat by Denmark in October 2020 (0-1).

• England have never lost in the finals of a major tournament at Wembley (W11 D4), with their 1996 semi-final against Germany classed as a draw.

Links and trivia

Watch Mancini score for Italy at EURO 88

• Have played in England:

Emerson (Chelsea 2018–)

Jorginho (Chelsea 2018–)

• Have played together:

Emerson, Jorginho & Reece James, Mason Mount (Chelsea 2019–)

Emerson, Jorginho & Ben Chilwell (Chelsea 2020–)

• Italy coach Mancini ended his playing career with four Premier League games for Leicester in 2001. He was Manchester City manager between 2009 and 2013, winning the FA Cup in 2011 and the Premier League the following season.

• Kane scored Tottenham's opening goal in a 2-2 draw at Juventus in the 2017/18 UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg. Giorgio Chiellini and Federico Bernardeschi played for Juve, with Chiellini also in the side that won 2-1 in the second leg at Wembley.

• Immobile scored home (3-1) and away (1-1) for Lazio against a Borussia Dortmund side including Jude Bellingham and Jadon Sancho in the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League group stage. Francesco Acerbi also played in both games for Lazio.

• Sterling scored in both of Manchester City's games against Napoli (2-1 h, 4-2 a) in the 2017/18 UEFA Champions League group stage. Insigne and Jorginho, with a penalty, got Napoli's goals in Italy.

• Sterling also scored in both City's games against Rafael Tolói's Atalanta (5-1 h, 1-1 a) in the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League group stage, notching a 12-minute hat-trick – his first in the competition – in the home win.

• Kyle Walker, John Stones and Phil Foden started both legs of Manchester City's 2020/21 UEFA Champions League semi-final win against a Paris Saint-Germain side for whom Marco Verratti and Alessandro Florenzi were also starters in the two games (2-1 a, 2-0 h).

• Chiellini played in the first official game at the rebuilt Wembley Stadium, a 3-3 friendly draw between England and Italy's Under-21 sides on 24 March 2007.

Penalty shoot-outs

Italy edge out Spain in shoot-out drama

• Italy's competitive shoot-out record is now W5 L7:

8-9 v Czechoslovakia, 1980 UEFA European Championship third-place play-off

3-4 v Argentina, 1990 FIFA World Cup semi-final

2-3 v Brazil, 1994 FIFA World Cup final

3-4 v France, 1998 FIFA World Cup quarter-final

3-1 v Netherlands, UEFA EURO 2000 semi-final

5-3 v France, 2006 FIFA World Cup final

2-4 v Spain, UEFA EURO 2008 quarter-final

4-2 v England, UEFA EURO 2012 quarter-final

6-7 v Spain, 2013 FIFA Confederations Cup semi-final

3-2 v Uruguay, 2013 FIFA Confederations Cup third-place play-off

5-6 v Germany, UEFA EURO 2016 quarter-final

4-2 v Spain, UEFA EURO 2020 semi-final

• Italy have now been involved in a shoot-out in each of the last four EUROs. Their pattern at the tournament has been a consistent LWLWLW, and they have also alternated between victories and defeats in their last seven shoot-outs in all competitions.

• England's record in nine competitive penalty shoot-outs is W3 L6, with wins in the last two after five successive losses:

3-4 v West Germany, 1990 FIFA World Cup semi-final

4-2 v Spain, EURO '96 quarter-final

5-6 v Germany, EURO '96 semi-final

3-4 v Argentina, 1998 FIFA World Cup round of 16

5-6 v Portugal, UEFA EURO 2004 quarter-final

1-3 v Portugal, 2006 FIFA World Cup quarter-final

2-4 v Italy, UEFA EURO 2012 quarter-final

4-3 v Colombia, 2018 FIFA World Cup round of 16

6-5 v Switzerland, 2019 UEFA Nations League third-place play-off

• No side has ever won two penalty shoot-outs at the same EURO.

Latest news

Italy

Rome fans celebrate Italy's winning penalty

• Although Italy needed penalties to beat Spain in the semi-final, the Azzurri have now stretched their unbeaten run to 33 internationals (W27 D6), breaking a national record that had lasted since the 1930s. Their last defeat was 1-0 against Portugal in Lisbon in the UEFA Nations League on 10 September 2018.

• Having gone 11 successive games without allowing the opposition to score, Italy have conceded one goal in each of their last three games – against Austria, Belgium and Spain. However, the Azzurri defence has not been breached more than once in any of their last 36 fixtures, since a 3-1 defeat by France in a friendly on 1 June 2018, their second match under Mancini.

• The last time Italy fell behind in a game was when Edin Džeko gave Bosnia and Herzegovina a 57th-minute lead in a UEFA Nations League encounter in Florence on 4 September 2020; the Azzurri equalised ten minutes later. That is the only period during their last 24 matches in which Italy have trailed.

• The only other EURO in which Italy won all three group encounters was in 2000, when they also kicked off with a win against Turkey (2-1), before beating Belgium (2-0) and Sweden (2-1) and going on to finish as runners-up. In that tournament they also won their semi-final on penalties – against the Netherlands – before succumbing 2-1 in the final to France.

• Italy are unbeaten in three matches against home opposition at EURO final tournaments, winning those two contests against co-hosts Belgium and the Netherlands in 2000 after drawing the opening game 1-1 against West Germany at EURO '88, with Mancini opening the scoring for the Azzurri in Düsseldorf.

• Italy also beat Germany 2-0 in Dortmund in the 2006 World Cup semi-final, having been eliminated from the previous two tournaments by the hosts – France on penalties in Saint-Denis after a goalless quarter-final in 1998 and South Korea in Daejeon in the 2012 round of 16 (1-2 aet). None of their previous nine major tournament finals have been played in the country of their opponents.

• Federico Chiesa's goal against Spain was his second in succession at Wembley, the Juventus forward having also scored at the stadium in the round of 16 victory against Austria. It was just his third for Italy on his 31st appearance, however, the only one prior to UEFA EURO 2020 having completed the scoring in the Azzurri's closing 9-1 qualifying win against Armenia.

• Chiesa is one of five Italy players with two goals at UEFA EURO 2020 – along with Ciro Immobile, Manuel Locatelli, Lorenzo Insigne and Matteo Pessina.

• Immobile won his 50th cap for Italy against Belgium, becoming only the third member of Mancini's squad to reach the half-century – behind Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci, who have both made over 100 appearances. The Lazio striker is also the top scorer in Italy's party, his goals in the opening two group games against Turkey and Switzerland having lifted his international tally to 15. Italy have won all 13 matches in which he has scored.

• Locatelli's double against Switzerland on Matchday 2 was the first of his professional career. He had only scored once previously for Italy, in a FIFA World Cup qualifier away to Bulgaria in March this year (2-0). He was the only Italy player to miss his penalty in the semi-final shoot-out.

• Insigne took his international tally into double figures with his winning goal against Belgium, which followed his Matchday 1 strike against Turkey; he now has ten in 46 Azzurri appearances.

• Pessina, who was only called into Italy's squad following the withdrawal of injured Stefano Sensi, scored the winning goals against both Wales in Rome and Austria in London, having notched his first two at international level in a pre-tournament 7-0 friendly win against San Marino in Cagliari. Gaetano Castrovilli, who won the second of his three caps against San Marino, 18 months after his debut, was another late addition to Italy’s party, replacing the injured Lorenzo Pellegrini on the eve of the tournament.

• Nicolò Barella's opening goal in the quarter-final against Belgium was his sixth at international level – all in victories – and first in tournament football. The Internazionale midfielder scored Italy's first goal in the UEFA EURO 2020 qualifying campaign – seven minutes into their opening fixture, a 2-0 home win against Finland.

• Twenty-five of the 26 players in Mancini's squad have made it on to the field of play so far at UEFA EURO 2020, goalkeeper Alex Meret the exception. Only three have started every game at the tournament – Bonucci, Jorginho and Gianluigi Donnarumma – while another, Chiesa, has played some part in all six matches.

• Among the seven Italy players selected for both UEFA EURO 2016 and this tournament are skipper Chiellini, who is appearing in his fourth successive EURO finals, and Bonucci and Salvatore Sirigu, who are both involved in their third. The other survivors from five years ago are Federico Bernardeschi, Alessandro Florenzi, Immobile and Insigne.

• Bonucci made his 17th EURO finals appearance against Spain, one more than his defensive team-mate Chiellini, to equal Gianluigi Buffon's record mark in the tournament for Italy.

• Chiellini and Bonucci are the only members of the Italy squad to have scored at any previous major tournament, the former having found the net against both Brazil at the 2013 FIFA Confederations Cup and Spain at UEFA EURO 2016, while the latter was the Azzurri's scorer from the penalty spot in the 2016 quarter-final against Germany.

• Donnarumma has never conceded more than one goal in any of his 32 games for Italy, keeping 19 clean sheets. This is only the second time that he has conceded in three successive matches; he has never done so four games running. He has yet to keep a clean sheet in his three matches at Wembley, however, the two UEFA EURO 2020 fixtures at the venue – in which Austria's Sasa Kalajdzic and Spain's Álvaro Morata both found a way past him – preceded by a 1-1 friendly draw against England in March 2018 in which Jamie Vardy scored for the home side.

• Leonardo Spinazzola left the field on a stretcher in the quarter-final against Belgium with a ruptured Achilles tendon and faces a long spell on the sidelines.

England

Watch England celebrate Wembley win

• After four successive tournament semi-final eliminations, England finally came up trumps with their 2-1 extra-time victory over Denmark to reach only the second major final in their history – after the 1966 World Cup.

• The free-kick scored by Denmark's Mikkel Damsgaard was the first conceded by England in the competition. They had reached the UEFA EURO 2020 semi-finals without shipping a goal in their opening five matches, setting a new competition record in the process.

• In conceding after half an hour against Denmark, goalkeeper Jordan Pickford nevertheless kept his goal unbreached for 726 minutes, beating by five minutes Gordon Banks's previous record that incorporated England's first four games in their 1966 World Cup triumph.

• England enter the UEFA EURO 2020 final unbeaten in their last 12 matches, 11 of which have ended in victory – the exception the goalless draw against Scotland on Matchday 2. They have won 20 of their last 25 fixtures, losing just three.

• After seven games at the EURO finals without a goal, England captain Harry Kane broke his duck against Germany before adding two more against Ukraine and the extra-time winner against Denmark. With 15 goals in 13 qualifying appearances, his competition total of 19 is just one behind England's all-time EURO top scorer Wayne Rooney. The winner of the Golden Boot at the 2018 World Cup, with six goals, Kane now has ten at major tournaments – level with England record holder Gary Lineker, whose goals all came at World Cups.

• Kane has now scored 38 goals in 60 appearances for England. Denmark became the 22nd country he has scored against – one more than Lineker and the same number as Frank Lampard. Only Rooney (28 countries) and Michael Owen (26) have scored against more. Kane, who is set to lead England out on his 50th competitive international appearance in the UEFA EURO 2020 final, has never scored against Italy.

• Thirty-three of Kane's England goals have come in competitive internationals; only Rooney (37) has scored more.

• England's 4-0 quarter-final win against Ukraine was not only their biggest margin of victory at the EURO finals but also the first time they have scored four goals in a major tournament encounter since the 1966 World Cup final, when they defeated West Germany 4-2 after extra time at Wembley.

• The 2-0 win against Germany in the round of 16 ended a run of four successive knockout phase defeats for England at EURO final tournaments. They had lost three successive penalty shoot-outs – against Germany in 1996, Portugal in 2004 and Italy in 2012 – before going down 2-1 to Iceland in the round of 16 five years ago. Now they have won three knockout encounters in a row – for the first time at any tournament since 1966.

• Raheem Sterling scored England's first three goals at UEFA EURO 2020 – match-winning strikes against Croatia and the Czech Republic and the opener against Germany. Prior to Matchday 1 he had failed to score in 14 final tournament outings. He now has 17 goals in 67 internationals, all in competitive fixtures, including 15 in his last 22, and England have won all 13 matches in which he has scored.

• Jude Bellingham's appearance as a substitute against Croatia made him, at the age of 17 years and 349 days, the youngest player ever to feature at a EURO final tournament. However, six days later he lost the record to Poland's Kacper Kozłowski, who was aged 17 years and 246 days when he came off the bench in his team's Matchday 2 draw with Spain. Bellingham did, however, set a new mark as the youngest player to feature in a EURO knockout game when he came off the bench against Ukraine aged 18 years and four days.

• The 0-0 draw against Scotland ended England's seven-game winning streak, the previous three matches having all been won 1-0, including both UEFA EURO 2020 warm-up fixtures in Middlesbrough against Austria and Romania. Bukayo Saka notched his maiden international goal to win the first game, and Marcus Rashford scored the penalty that decided the second.

• Jordan Henderson, who had a second spot kick saved against Romania, finally ended his long quest for a first international goal with the header that put England 4-0 up against Ukraine. It came on his 62nd appearance, over a decade after his debut.

• England have kept clean sheets in ten of their last 12 matches, conceding just two goals over that period – to Jakub Moder of Poland in a 2-1 World Cup qualifying win at Wembley on 31 March and that semi-final strike from Denmark’s Damsgaard.

• Ben White made his England debut as a substitute against Austria and was subsequently called up to the UEFA EURO 2020 squad to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold, injured late in the same game. Goalkeeper Sam Johnstone kept a clean sheet on his debut against Romania, when White made his first start. During the group stage England brought uncapped goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale into the squad to replace Dean Henderson, who had to withdraw with a hip injury.

• Seven members of England's squad featured in the 2021 UEFA Champions League final – Chelsea trio Ben Chilwell, Reece James and Mason Mount and Manchester City quartet Sterling, Phil Foden, John Stones and Kyle Walker. Mount, Sterling, Stones and Walker all started the semi-final against Denmark, with Foden coming on as an extra-time substitute.

• In addition to those three European champions at Chelsea and four Premier League title winners at Manchester City, the three foreign-based players in Southgate's squad all picked up winner's medals in 2020/21, Kieran Trippier helping Atlético de Madrid to the Spanish Liga title and Jadon Sancho and Bellingham scooping the German DFB-Pokal with Borussia Dortmund.

• Sterling, Stones and Walker are among just six of the UEFA EURO 2020 squad members who were involved at the 2016 tournament in France, the others being Henderson, Rashford and Kane.

• There are nine survivors from Southgate's 2018 World Cup squad in Russia, where England finished fourth – Kane, Stones, Trippier, Henderson, Rashford, Sterling, Walker, Pickford and Harry Maguire. Sterling and Henderson are two of three UEFA EURO 2020 squad members who played at the 2014 World Cup, along with Luke Shaw.

• Maguire's two tournament goals have both been set-piece headers in quarter-finals, the defender having put England in front in their 2-0 win against Sweden at the 2018 World Cup before doubling his team's lead in Rome against Ukraine.

• Six players have started every game for England at UEFA EURO 2020 – Pickford, Stones, Kane, Sterling and midfielders Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips. Five players in the squad – White, Chilwell, Johnstone, Ramsdale and Conor Coady – have yet to make an appearance.