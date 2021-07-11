Gianluigi Donnarumma named EURO 2020 Player of the Tournament

UEFA's team of Technical Observers at UEFA EURO 2020 have named Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma as their Player of the Tournament.

Donnarumma, 22 but with 33 caps to his name already, crowned his tournament in style on Sunday, helping the Azzurri to their second title with two penalty saves in the shoot-out triumph over England.

Donnarumma's EURO 2020 stats Minutes played: 719

Clean sheets: 3

Goals conceded: 4

Saves: 9



He was a mainstay between the posts for Italy throughout their campaign, missing only the closing exchanges of the Matchday 3 defeat of Wales when Roberto Mancini opted to give Salvatore Sirigu a run-out. Donnarumma played 719 minutes at the tournament, more than any other player.

Donnarumma – and Italy – did not concede in the group stage, letting in a goal for the first time in the round of 16 against Austria. That was the first goal they had shipped in more than 1,000 minutes.

Donnarumma also made a crucial save in the penalty shoot-out victory against Spain in the semi-finals.

Performances throughout the tournament – both individually and as part of the team – are considered when choosing the winner. The player's impact on his team's performances, as well as playing with a positive attitude and with RESPECT, are also taken into account.

Previous Player of the Tournament winners

Antoine Griezmann: EURO 2016 top scorer

1996: Matthias Sammer (Germany)

2000: Zinédine Zidane (France)

2004: Theodoros Zagorakis (Greece)

2008: Xavi Hernández (Spain)

2012: Andrés Iniesta (Spain)

2016: Antoine Griezmann (France)

UEFA's Technical Observers

Packie Bonner, Esteban Cambiasso, Fabio Capello, Cosmin Contra, Corinne Diacre, Jean-François Domergue, Dušan Fitzel, Steffen Freund, Frans Hoek, Aitor Karanka, Robbie Keane, Ginés Meléndez, David Moyes, Mixu Paatelainen, Peter Rudbæk, Willi Ruttensteiner