Pedri named EURO 2020 Young Player of the Tournament

Sunday 11 July 2021

Spain midfielder Pedri has been named UEFA EURO 2020 Young Player of the Tournament.

Young Player of the Tournament: Pedri

UEFA's team of Technical Observers at UEFA EURO 2020 have named Pedri as their Young Player of the Tournament.

Pedri, 18, had won just four senior caps prior to the tournament but missed only one minute of La Roja’s campaign, going off at the end of extra time in the quarter-final against Switzerland – which Spain went on to win on penalties.

Pedri's EURO 2020 stats

Minutes played: 629
Distance covered: 76.1km
Distance covered in possession: 38.23km
Pass completion: 92.3%


Pedri received widespread acclaim for his majestic performances, particularly in the semi-final loss to Italy when he completed 65 of the 66 passes he attempted across the 120 minutes of action.

Pedri and Luis Enrique
Pedri and Luis EnriqueGetty Images

Spain coach Luis Enrique said: "What Pedri has done in this tournament, at 18, no one has done. Not even Andrés Iniesta did that; it's incredible, unique."

Players must be born on or after 1 January 1998 to be eligible for the award. Performances throughout the tournament – both individually and as part of the team – are considered when choosing the winner. The player's impact on his team's displays, as well as playing with a positive attitude and with RESPECT, are also taken into account.

Previous Young Player of the Tournament winners

2016: Renato Sanches (Portugal)

UEFA's Technical Observers

Packie Bonner, Esteban Cambiasso, Fabio Capello, Cosmin Contra, Corinne Diacre, Jean-François Domergue, Dušan Fitzel, Steffen Freund, Frans Hoek, Aitor Karanka, Robbie Keane, Ginés Meléndez, David Moyes, Mixu Paatelainen, Peter Rudbæk, Willi Ruttensteiner

