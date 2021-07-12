Fans meet EURO legends thanks to TikTok

Three football lovers from England, France and Germany have received a special bespoke prize involving a former UEFA EURO champion as part of Tik Tok's Fan of the Tournament initiative.

As an official partner of UEFA EURO 2020, TikTok has been THE place for fans to follow their favourite football content creators, share the best football content, and create their own special moments, reactions and celebrations around the EURO drama of the last month.

With millions of videos being posted during the #EURO2020 campaign, TikTok chose to surprise and delight a lucky trio of creators who caught their eye.

@paulo_le_ from France was one of the fortunate three. He found out via a surprise video call from former Les Bleus forward David Trezeguet – scorer of the clinching golden goal in the UEFA EURO 2000 final – who promptly visited him at home to watch a EURO 2020 match together. "This is impossible," shrugged Paul in disbelief.

In Germany, @aylinyaren_ was chosen and enjoyed a chat with 1980 UEFA European Championship winner Lothar Matthäus. As an added bonus and a thank you for her amazing content across the tournament, TikTok transformed her living room into a 'football arena' where she could watch EURO 2020 matches with friends. "I don't know what to say," Aylin remarked. "I wasn't expecting this surprise at all, but I'm very happy."

Meanwhile, the UK winner, @mosduckrell, was treated to a tour of Wembley Stadium by Ashley Cole, the former England left-back who was named in the EURO 2004 All-Star Squad.

TikTok is one of the most downloaded apps in the world. Available in more than 150 countries, as well as in 75 languages, the platform is committed to building a fun, positive and embracing community by encouraging users to share their passion and creative expression through short-form videos.

What's more, through its partnership with UEFA, TikTok aims to cement its reputation as the home for football fans to share their passion for the game, in addition to driving awareness with new audiences.