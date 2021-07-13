UEFA EURO 2020 Team of the Tournament revealed
Tuesday 13 July 2021
Article summary
There are five Italy players in the official UEFA EURO 2020 Team of the Tournament.
Article body
The UEFA EURO 2020 Team of the Tournament was selected by UEFA's team of Technical Observers.
Goalkeeper
Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy)
Defenders
Kyle Walker (England)
Leonardo Bonucci (Italy)
Harry Maguire (England)
Leonardo Spinazzola (Italy)
Midfielders
Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Denmark)
Jorginho (Italy)
Pedri (Spain)
Forwards
Federico Chiesa (Italy)
Romelu Lukaku (Belgium)
Raheem Sterling (England)
UEFA's Technical Observers
Packie Bonner, Esteban Cambiasso, Fabio Capello, Cosmin Contra, Corinne Diacre, Jean-François Domergue, Dušan Fitzel, Steffen Freund, Frans Hoek, Aitor Karanka, Robbie Keane, Ginés Meléndez, David Moyes, Mixu Paatelainen, Peter Rudbæk, Willi Ruttensteiner