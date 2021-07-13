UEFA.com works better on other browsers
UEFA EURO 2020 Team of the Tournament revealed

Tuesday 13 July 2021

There are five Italy players in the official UEFA EURO 2020 Team of the Tournament.

The UEFA EURO 2020 Team of the Tournament was selected by UEFA's team of Technical Observers.

Goalkeeper

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy)

Defenders

Kyle Walker (England)

Leonardo Bonucci (Italy)

Harry Maguire (England)

Leonardo Spinazzola (Italy)

Midfielders

Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Denmark)

Jorginho (Italy)

Pedri (Spain)

Forwards

Federico Chiesa (Italy)

Romelu Lukaku (Belgium)

Raheem Sterling (England)﻿

UEFA's Technical Observers

Packie Bonner, Esteban Cambiasso, Fabio Capello, Cosmin Contra, Corinne Diacre, Jean-François Domergue, Dušan Fitzel, Steffen Freund, Frans Hoek, Aitor Karanka, Robbie Keane, Ginés Meléndez, David Moyes, Mixu Paatelainen, Peter Rudbæk, Willi Ruttensteiner

