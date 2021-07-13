UEFA EURO 2020 at a glance
Tuesday 13 July 2021
Gianluigi Donnarumma, Pedri and Cristiano Ronaldo feature as we round up all those honoured and the record breakers.
EURO2020.com rounds up everything you need to know about the tournament just past.
Champions: Italy
Runners-up: England
Semi-finalists: Spain, Denmark
Top-scoring team: Italy & Spain, 13 goals
Finals debutants: Finland (group stage), North Macedonia (group stage)
Awards
Player of the Tournament: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy)
Young Player of the Tournament: Pedri (Spain)
Alipay Top Scorer: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal), 5 goals and 1 assist
Team of the Tournament
GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy)
DF: Kyle Walker (England)
DF: Leonardo Bonucci (Italy)
DF: Harry Maguire (England)
DF: Leonardo Spinazzola (Italy)
MF: Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Denmark)
MF: Jorginho (Italy)
MF: Pedri (Spain)
FW: Federico Chiesa (Italy)
FW: Romelu Lukaku (Belgium)
FW: Raheem Sterling (England)
Players
Top-ranking player in FedEx Performance Zone: Marco Verratti (Italy)
Top-ranking forward in FedEx Performance Zone: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)
Top-ranking midfielder in FedEx Performance Zone: Marco Verratti (Italy)
Top-ranking defender in FedEx Performance Zone: Luke Shaw (England)
Top-ranking goalkeeper in FedEx Performance Zone: Jordan Pickford (England)
Most assists: Steven Zuber (Switzerland), 4
Most clean sheets: Jordan Pickford (England), 5
Most saves: Yann Sommer (Switzerland), 21
Top recorded speed: Leonardo Spinazzola (Italy) & Loïc Négo (Hungary), 33.8km/h
Most distance covered: Jorginho (Italy), 86.6km
Most distance covered in possession: Pedri (Spain), 38.2km
Most sprints: Raheem Sterling (England), 298
Most key passes: Pedri (Spain), 31
Most successful dribbles: Raheem Sterling (England), 22
Most completed crosses: Andy Robertson (Scotland), 12
Most solo runs into attacking third: Pedri (Spain), 27
Most solo runs into penalty area: Lorenzo Insigne (Italy), 16
Most balls recovered: Manuel Akanji (Switzerland) & Jorginho (Italy), 46
New records
Most goals at a EURO finals: 142
Highest goals-per-game ratio at a EURO finals: 2.78
Most goals in a single day at a EURO finals: 18 (23 June 2021)
Most career EURO goals: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) 14
Most career EURO final tournaments: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) 5
First player to score in five final tournaments: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020
Longest winning EURO run (qualifying and final tournaments combined): Italy, 15 games
Youngest to play in a EURO finals match: Kacper Kozłowski (Poland), 17 years and 246 days
Youngest to play in a EURO finals knockout stage: Jude Bellingham (England), 18 years and four days
Fastest goal in a EURO final: Luke Shaw (England), 1 minute 56 seconds
Oldest scorer in a EURO final: Leonardo Bonucci (Italy), 34 years and 71 days