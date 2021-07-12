UEFA.com works better on other browsers
EURO 2020 Fantasy Football Team of the Tournament

Monday 12 July 2021

Runners-up England provide five players for the Fantasy Team of the Tournament, including Luke Shaw, who finished as the top scorer overall with 43 points.

The team is made up of the highest-scoring players throughout the tournament in the official UEFA EURO 2020 Fantasy Football game, presented by Takeaway.com.

Goalkeeper

Jordan Pickford (England) – 36 points

Defenders

Luke Shaw (England) – 43 points
John Stones (England) – 34 points
Thomas Meunier (Belgium) – 28 points
Joakim Mæhle (Denmark) – 28 points
Kyle Walker (England) – 28 points

Midfielders

Raheem Sterling (England) – 39 points
Xherdan Shaqiri (Switzerland) – 30 points
Emil Forsberg (Sweden) – 30 points

Forwards

Patrik Schick (Czech Republic) – 33 points
Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) – 31 points

The following criteria are used to separate players tied on points: i) fewer minutes played; ii) lower value.

