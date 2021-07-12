EURO 2020 Fantasy Football Team of the Tournament

The team is made up of the highest-scoring players throughout the tournament in the official UEFA EURO 2020 Fantasy Football game, presented by Takeaway.com.

Goalkeeper

Jordan Pickford (England) – 36 points

Defenders

Luke Shaw (England) – 43 points

John Stones (England) – 34 points

Thomas Meunier (Belgium) – 28 points

Joakim Mæhle (Denmark) – 28 points

Kyle Walker (England) – 28 points

Midfielders

Raheem Sterling (England) – 39 points

Xherdan Shaqiri (Switzerland) – 30 points

Emil Forsberg (Sweden) – 30 points

Forwards

Patrik Schick (Czech Republic) – 33 points

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) – 31 points



The following criteria are used to separate players tied on points: i) fewer minutes played; ii) lower value.