EURO 2020 Fantasy Football Team of the Tournament
Monday 12 July 2021
Article summary
Runners-up England provide five players for the Fantasy Team of the Tournament, including Luke Shaw, who finished as the top scorer overall with 43 points.
Article body
The team is made up of the highest-scoring players throughout the tournament in the official UEFA EURO 2020 Fantasy Football game, presented by Takeaway.com.
Goalkeeper
Jordan Pickford (England) – 36 points
Defenders
Luke Shaw (England) – 43 points
John Stones (England) – 34 points
Thomas Meunier (Belgium) – 28 points
Joakim Mæhle (Denmark) – 28 points
Kyle Walker (England) – 28 points
Midfielders
Raheem Sterling (England) – 39 points
Xherdan Shaqiri (Switzerland) – 30 points
Emil Forsberg (Sweden) – 30 points
Forwards
Patrik Schick (Czech Republic) – 33 points
Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) – 31 points
The following criteria are used to separate players tied on points: i) fewer minutes played; ii) lower value.