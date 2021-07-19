Vote for your UEFA.com Goal of the Season
Monday 19 July 2021
Watch the ten best goals from 2020/21 UEFA competition, vote for your favourite and you could win fantastic prizes.
This year's ten UEFA.com Goal of the Season nominees have been announced – now it's over to you to vote for your favourite and decide who wins.WATCH AND VOTE
What you can win
The following prizes are on offer if you vote with winners be selected at random among valid entries:
- Two top prizes of a signed shirt and match ball from the UEFA Champions League final.
- Three second prizes of a Hisense TV.
- Twenty-five third prizes of an official UEFA Champions League or UEFA Europa League match ball.
How the shortlist was drawn up
Only goals registered in UEFA club or international competitions between October 2020 and July 2021 were eligible for consideration. The ten-goal shortlist was put together by UEFA's Technical observers.
Nominees in full
Medhi Taremi (Chelsea 0-1 PORTO)
UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg, 13/04/2021
Patrik Schick (Scotland 0-2 CZECH REPUBLIC – second goal)
UEFA EURO 2020 group stage, 14/06/2021
Kemar Roofe (Standard Liège 0-2 RANGERS)
UEFA Europa League group stage, 22/10/2020
Florian Wirtz (Netherlands 1-2 GERMANY – first goal)
UEFA European Under-21 Championship semi-final, 06/06/2021
Dele Alli (TOTTENHAM 4-0 Wolfsberg)
UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg, 24/02/2021
Lorenzo Insigne (Belgium 1-2 ITALY)
UEFA EURO 2020 quarter-final, 02/07/2021
Paul Pogba (FRANCE 3-3 Switzerland)
UEFA EURO 2020 round of 16, 28/06/2021
Sarah Zadrazil (Chelsea 4-1 BAYERN)
UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final second leg, 02/05/2021
Ferrão (BARÇA 2-0 Dobovec)
UEFA Futsal Champions League quarter-final, 28/04/2021
Paulinho (BRAGA 3-3 Leicester City)
UEFA Europa League group stage, 26/11/2020
How to vote
UEFA.com's dedicated portal is the only place to get involved – simply click here, watch all the goals and pick your favourite.
The deadline for voting is 10:00 CET on Thursday 29 July.
Users can also watch the goals on UEFA.com's YouTube channel and on UEFA.tv, and get involved in the conversation on Twitter and Facebook using #GoalOfTheSeason.WATCH AND VOTE
Previous UEFA.com Goal of the Season winners
2019/20: no vote
2018/19: Lionel Messi (for Barcelona vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League, 01/05/2019)
2017/18: Cristiano Ronaldo (for Real Madrid vs Juventus, UEFA Champions League, 03/04/2018)
2016/17: Mario Mandžukić (for Juventus vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League, 03/06/2017)
2015/16: Lionel Messi (for Barcelona vs Roma, UEFA Champions League, 24/11/2015)
2014/15: Lionel Messi (for Barcelona vs Bayern, UEFA Champions League, 06/05/2015)