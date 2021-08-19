UEFA Men's Player of the Year nominee: the case for Jorginho

Jorginho is on the three-man shortlist for the 2020/21 UEFA Men's Player of the Year award. UEFA.com analyses why he is in the running alongside Kevin De Bruyne and N'Golo Kanté.

Why he was nominated

The metronomic midfielder proved to be the perfect foil for Kanté as Chelsea called the tune against European heavyweights Atlético, Real Madrid and Manchester City on their way to UEFA Champions League glory.

The Player of the Match display against Porto in Chelsea’s quarter-final opener underlined his ability to dictate play and vindicated Thomas Tuchel’s decision to make him part of his first-choice midfield pairing. Roberto Mancini took note, making the 29-year-old the linchpin of Italy’s EURO-winning outfit.

2020/21 in numbers

Jorginho's masterclass against Porto

Achievements

UEFA Champions League winner, UEFA EURO 2020 winner, FA Cup runner-up

UEFA Champions League

Appearances: 12

Goals: 1

Assists: 1

Player of the Match awards (KOs): 1

UEFA EURO 2020

Appearances: 7

Goals: 0

Assists: 0

Star of the Match awards: 0

Domestic league

Appearances: 28

Goals: 7

Assists: 1

Top three performances

Porto 0-2 Chelsea

"He was in the right place at the right time throughout," UEFA technical observer Cosmin Contra said after this quarter-final first leg. Jorginho combined his usual sound defensive play and midfield ball circulation with a gorgeous pass for Mason Mount that carved open the hosts for the opener.

Italy 1-1 Spain (4-2 on pens)

Arguably the most important player as the Azzurri won UEFA EURO 2020, Jorginho rarely makes the headlines. Here was another fine all-round showing, cumulative, crucial, providing balance, but for once the spotlight was on him as he fired in the decisive penalty in the semi-final shoot-out. As with everything, he made it look easy.

UEFA EURO 2020

Jorginho topped the list for interceptions (25), recoveries (48) and fouls drawn (19) at EURO 2020, always in the thick of things, ever reliable. His leadership and organisational skills were second to none, too: team-mates call him 'Il Professore' or 'Radio Jorginho' for the way he directs the team and continuously talks during games.