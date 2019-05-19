UEFA EURO 2020 ticket details announced

Approximately 2.5m tickets for UEFA EURO 2020 are set to be sold to fans, with applications for the first 1.5m taking place on EURO2020.com from 12 June to 12 July 2019 at 14:00CET.

REGISTER YOUR INTEREST

UEFA EURO 2020 will be staged between 12 June and 12 July 2020 in 12 European cities: Amsterdam, Baku, Bilbao, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Dublin, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome and Saint Petersburg. These host cities include eight national capitals, and 11 venues with a stadium capacity in excess of 50,000. In all, there will be 3m seats at the matches, with 2.5m – 82% of the total – being sold direct to fans.

The first batch of tickets go on sale to the general public from 12 June to 12 July 2019: the 1.5m tickets available at this stage represent a 50% increase on the quantity of neutral tickets that were sold for UEFA EURO 2016. A further 1m tickets (a 20% rise on the UEFA EURO 2016 total) will be on sale to supporters of the participating teams following the finals draw on Saturday 30 November this year.

Further tickets will be held back for sale to supporters of the sides that make it through the UEFA EURO 2020 play-offs, scheduled for Thursday 26 March and Tuesday 31 March 2020. A further draw will take place in April 2020 if required. These tickets will be sold in close cooperation with the national associations concerned.

©UEFA via Getty Images

First application window

The first tranche of tickets will be put on sale throughout the world via EURO2020.com. For all matches and categories where demand exceeds supply, tickets will be allocated by a fair and transparent lottery. Every applicant will have the same chance of success, irrespective of when their application is made between 12 June and 12 July 2019.

In order that more fans than ever can 'LIVE IT. FOR REAL', UEFA has ensured:

• Tickets will be available at under €100 for all 51 games, a total of 1.25m tickets.

• 13,000 category 3 'Fans First' tickets for both semi-finals and the final – a total of around 40,000 tickets – will be available at under €100. These represent 15% of stadium capacity. Fans can apply for 'Fans First' tickets between 12 June and 12 July 2019.

• Of the 51 matches, 44 will offer tickets for €50 or less, equating to 1 million tickets.

To guarantee fans are given every possible chance to secure tickets, those who are unsuccessful in their application in the July 2019 lottery phase will automatically be entered into the 'Fans First' programme. These fans will be the first to be informed about new UEFA EURO 2020 ticket availability (resulting from unsuccessful payments and ticket returns). Supporters in the 'Fans First' group will get an exclusive priority period to purchase such tickets.

WIN TICKETS!



Any fan who creates a EURO 2020 ticketing account online at EURO2020.com/tickets between 19 May 2019 and 11 June 2019 will be entered into a random draw to win two free category 1 tickets to an opening match at any venue. One lucky fan will also win two free category 1 tickets for the UEFA EURO 2020 final. Winners will be selected at random and all winners will be announced by the end of June 2019. Terms and conditions apply.

©UEFA via Getty Images

Ticketing products

To make it easy for everyone to understand the ticketing system, the number of available products has been simplified:

• Individual ticket: one match in one stadium

• 'Follow my team' ticket (sold from December 2019): A ticket allowing fans to attend a knockout stage match of their favourite team independently of the location of the match. If the team is eliminated before the knockout stage, 100% of the ticket price will be refunded.

UEFA will make a number of tickets available for disabled fans at every match, in the lowest price category, regardless of their location in the stadium. Disabled fans can also request a complimentary seat for an accompanying person.

Hospitality packages

UEFA will offer official hospitality packages at all stadiums from 12 June 2019. There are a range of options, starting from €780 per person, including private suites, business lounges and a more casual and livelier club. For more information, visit EURO2020.com/hospitality.

Ticket categories and prices

Tickets will be offered in three price categories for UEFA EURO 2020. The application of such principles outlined below is dependent on the seating configuration of each stadium.

©UEFA via Getty Images

CLUSTER A: AMSTERDAM, BILBAO, COPENHAGEN, DUBLIN, GLASGOW, LONDON, MUNICH, ROME, ST PETERSBURG

Group stage and round of 16

Category 3: €50

Category 2: €125

Category 1: €185



Quarter-finals and opening match (Munich, Rome, St Petersburg)

Category 3: €75

Category 2: €145

Category 1: €225



CLUSTER B: BAKU, BUCHAREST AND BUDAPEST

Group stage, round of 16 and Baku quarter-final

Category 3: €30

Category 2: €75

Category 1: €125

SEMI-FINALS AND FINAL (LONDON)

Semi-finals

'Fans First': €85

Category 3: €195

Category 2: €345

Category 1: €595

Final

'Fans First': €95

Category 3: €295

Category 2: €595

Category 1: €945

Value-added tax (VAT) applicable in each host country is included within the ticket price and will be covered by UEFA. All prices are in euros.

Attribution rules favour access for as many people as possible to 'LIVE IT. FOR REAL'

• Maximum four tickets per applicant and per match

• Maximum one match per day per applicant

• No obligation to buy a certain amount of tickets for group matches in the hope of getting a semi-final or final ticket

Why are there different prices for different venues?

This decision to have different price clusters was made based on extensive research relating to the purchasing power and average income of residents within the host countries. Research showed that the purchasing power and average incomes of residents in Azerbaijan, Romania and Hungary were lower than in the nine other host countries.

The price clusters have been applied throughout the entire tournament. Consequently, tickets for the quarter-final in Azerbaijan are less expensive than tickets for the quarter-finals in Germany, Italy and Russia.

An official resale platform to combat black market sales

A ticket resale platform will allow fans to offer their tickets for resale at face value via EURO2020.com/tickets. The ticket resale platform will be available in March/April 2020. This platform will enable fans to safely purchase tickets from other fans, through an official UEFA sales channel. This eliminates the risk of acquiring invalid or fraudulent tickets and ensures that sellers receive their money in full.