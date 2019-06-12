'Fans First' strategy starts UEFA EURO 2020 ticket sales

Ticket sales for UEFA EURO 2020 have started today. There has already been extraordinary interest with over 300,000 ticket applications from 109 different countries within the first hour. Fans can apply for tickets from now until 12 July 2019.

All tickets will exclusively be sold online via a single web address: euro2020.com/tickets. For all matches and categories where demand exceeds supply, tickets will be allocated by a fair and transparent random draw. Every applicant will have the same chance of being successful, irrespective of when the application has been made between 12 June and 12 July 2019.

A record three million tickets will be available to fans, meaning that more supporters than ever will get the chance to 'LIVE IT. FOR REAL' - a slogan designed to inspire and encourage fans to experience matches live at the stadium.

Almost 2.5 million tickets – more than the total number available for the whole of UEFA EURO 2016 – have been reserved for fans of the participating teams and the general public.

'Fans First'

82% of the tickets for UEFA EURO 2020 will go to the fans

1 million tickets will be available for €50 or less across 44 matches

A total of 40,000 tickets under €100 will be available for the semi-finals and final in London

Fans who did not receive the tickets they applied for after the first ticket sales phase has ended will be the first to be informed about new ticket availability (on account of unsuccessful payments and ticket returns). These fans will be given an exclusive priority period to purchase.

Ticket categories and prices

Tickets will be offered in three price categories for UEFA EURO 2020, and the host cities have been divided into two clusters to reflect the purchasing power and average income of residents.

Cluster A includes Amsterdam, Bilbao, Copenhagen, Dublin, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome and Saint Petersburg, while Cluster B comprises Baku, Bucharest and Budapest.

The price clusters have been applied throughout the entire tournament. Consequently, tickets for the quarter-final in Baku are less expensive than tickets for the quarter-finals in Munich, Rome and Saint Petersburg.

Prices start at €30 for matches hosted in Cluster B cities and €50 for matches hosted in Cluster A cities.

Note to editors:

The ticket sales policy for UEFA EURO 2020 was announced on 19 May 2019.

A detailed ticketing brochure can be found here.