Three days left to apply for tickets for the biggest EURO ever!

UEFA EURO 2020 will be the biggest EURO ever with three million tickets available

1.5 million tickets went on sale on 12 June 2019 and over 14 million tickets have been requested so far: a record level of demand for this competition

11 of the 12 host stadiums have a capacity of 50,000 or more

Fans are embracing the unique format of UEFA EURO 2020, which will take place in 12 cities spread across the continent, and interest in tickets continues to be strong with over 14 million ticket requests made from 207 different countries during the first three weeks. This already surpasses the number of applications during the equivalent sales window for UEFA EURO 2016.

With three days to go until the first application window closes at 14:00CEST on 12 July, fans are urged to apply now at euro2020.com/tickets for their best chance to 'LIVE IT.FOR REAL' at the biggest EURO ever.

If fans apply for category 1 or category 2 tickets, they will increase their chances of securing tickets at most venues. Fans can get an idea of the level of demand for tickets for specific games to help them make informed decisions about their applications. For the best possible chance of securing tickets, fans can select matches and ticket categories which display 'very good chance' (shown in green), visible on the ticket portal at euro2020.com/tickets. Ticket categories with highest demand are shown in red.

Unsuccessful applicants will be entered into the UEFA 'Fans First' programme, ensuring they will be the first to know about any future opportunities to purchase tickets (due to payment failures or ticket returns).

Fans do not pay for tickets when they make their applications. Successful applicants will be notified by email, and will then be given a specified period (approximately ten days) to pay for their tickets

Next sales phase: December 2019

The next opportunity to apply for tickets will be in December 2019 (after the finals draw) when tickets will be made available to fans through the participating national associations. However, to be eligible to apply for tickets during this phase, fans must meet the specific criteria defined by the national associations.

Local fans' best chance for tickets is now – it may also be their only chance

Local fans from the host nations are encouraged to apply now as the current sales window is open to everyone and represents the best chance for fans to be part of the biggest EURO ever. This sales window aims to offer a special opportunity for the locals to apply for tickets for matches in their region/country and to 'LIVE IT.FOR REAL'.

Random ballot for all venues

Tickets for all venues will be allocated by a random, fair ballot conducted at the end of July 2019. Fans will know the outcome of their applications by mid-August 2019 at the latest.

