First tickets for UEFA EURO 2020 allocated to fans

• UEFA EURO 2020 ticket notifications were sent to fans by email on 6 August

• Fans can check their email or log in to their UEFA account to check if their application was successful

• If fans were successful, they should pay for their tickets by 14:00 CEST on 18 August to secure their seats. Visit euro2020.com/tickets for more information

Fans have found out if they have secured tickets for UEFA EURO 2020 via a random ballot after a record-breaking 19.3 million ticket requests.



Pay by 18 August

With demand for tickets so high, UEFA is urging fans who have been successful in the ticket ballot to make every effort to pay for their tickets within the specified payment period to ensure they 'LIVE IT.FOR REAL'.

Fans who fail to pay for their tickets within the allotted time slot may well miss out on being part of the biggest EURO ever, as there will be very limited future opportunities for the general public to purchase tickets.

'Fans First'

If successful applicants do not make payment before the specified deadline, their tickets will go back on sale. Fans who were unsuccessful in the opening phase will be the first to be notified about the opportunity to purchase tickets through the UEFA 'Fans First' programme as of late August.

When is the next ticket application phase?

The next opportunity to apply for tickets will be in December 2019 (after the Final Draw) when tickets will be made available to fans through the participating national associations (PNAs). However, to be eligible to apply for tickets during this phase, fans must meet the specific criteria defined by the national associations.

Official hospitality packages

Hospitality packages are also available for all UEFA EURO 2020 venues. Visit euro2020.com/hospitality to apply now.