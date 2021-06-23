Standings
Group A Live now
|Played P
|Won W
|Drawn D
|Lost L
|For
|Against
|Goal difference
|Points Pts
|ITA Italy
|3
|3
|0
|0
|7
|0
|7
|9
|WAL Wales
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|1
|4
|SUI Switzerland
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|5
|-1
|4
|TUR Turkey
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|8
|-7
|0
Qualified
Group B Live now
|Played P
|Won W
|Drawn D
|Lost L
|For
|Against
|Goal difference
|Points Pts
|BEL Belgium
|3
|3
|0
|0
|7
|1
|6
|9
|DEN Denmark
|3
|1
|0
|2
|5
|4
|1
|3
|FIN Finland
|3
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3
|-2
|3
|RUS Russia
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|7
|-5
|3
Qualified
Group C Live now
|Played P
|Won W
|Drawn D
|Lost L
|For
|Against
|Goal difference
|Points Pts
|NED Netherlands
|3
|3
|0
|0
|8
|2
|6
|9
|AUT Austria
|3
|2
|0
|1
|4
|3
|1
|6
|UKR Ukraine
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|5
|-1
|3
|MKD North Macedonia
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|8
|-6
|0
Qualified
Group D Live now
|Played P
|Won W
|Drawn D
|Lost L
|For
|Against
|Goal difference
|Points Pts
|ENG England
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|7
|CRO Croatia
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|3
|1
|4
|CZE Czech Republic
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|1
|4
|SCO Scotland
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|5
|-4
|1
Qualified
Group E Live now
|Played P
|Won W
|Drawn D
|Lost L
|For
|Against
|Goal difference
|Points Pts
|SWE Sweden
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|2
|2
|7
|ESP Spain
|3
|1
|2
|0
|6
|1
|5
|5
|SVK Slovakia
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|7
|-5
|3
|POL Poland
|3
|0
|1
|2
|4
|6
|-2
|1
Qualified
Standings are provisional until all group matches have been played and officially validated by UEFA.