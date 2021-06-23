UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Standings

Group A Live now

Played P Won W Drawn D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts
Italy ITA Italy Playing now 3 3 0 0 7 0 7 9
Wales WAL Wales Playing now 3 1 1 1 3 2 1 4
Switzerland SUI Switzerland Playing now 3 1 1 1 4 5 -1 4
Turkey TUR Turkey Playing now 3 0 0 3 1 8 -7 0
Qualified
Group details

Group B Live now

Played P Won W Drawn D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts
Belgium BEL Belgium Playing now 3 3 0 0 7 1 6 9
Denmark DEN Denmark Playing now 3 1 0 2 5 4 1 3
Finland FIN Finland Playing now 3 1 0 2 1 3 -2 3
Russia RUS Russia Playing now 3 1 0 2 2 7 -5 3
Qualified
Group details

Group C Live now

Played P Won W Drawn D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts
Netherlands NED Netherlands Playing now 3 3 0 0 8 2 6 9
Austria AUT Austria Playing now 3 2 0 1 4 3 1 6
Ukraine UKR Ukraine Playing now 3 1 0 2 4 5 -1 3
North Macedonia MKD North Macedonia Playing now 3 0 0 3 2 8 -6 0
Qualified
Group details

Group D Live now

Played P Won W Drawn D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts
England ENG England Playing now 3 2 1 0 2 0 2 7
Croatia CRO Croatia Playing now 3 1 1 1 4 3 1 4
Czech Republic CZE Czech Republic Playing now 3 1 1 1 3 2 1 4
Scotland SCO Scotland Playing now 3 0 1 2 1 5 -4 1
Qualified
Group details

Group E Live now

Played P Won W Drawn D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts
Sweden SWE Sweden Playing now 3 2 1 0 4 2 2 7
Spain ESP Spain Playing now 3 1 2 0 6 1 5 5
Slovakia SVK Slovakia Playing now 3 1 0 2 2 7 -5 3
Poland POL Poland Playing now 3 0 1 2 4 6 -2 1
Qualified
Group details

Group F Live now

Played P Won W Drawn D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts
France FRA France Playing now 3 1 2 0 4 3 1 5
Germany GER Germany Playing now 3 1 1 1 6 5 1 4
Portugal POR Portugal Playing now 3 1 1 1 7 6 1 4
Hungary HUN Hungary Playing now 3 0 2 1 3 6 -3 2
Qualified
Group details
Standings are provisional until all group matches have been played and officially validated by UEFA.