Marseille vs Feyenoord Europa Conference League semi-final preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Marseille and Feyenoord meet in the UEFA Europa Conference League semi-final second leg on Thursday 5 May.

Marseille vs Feyenoord at a glance When: Thursday 5 May (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Stade de Marseille, Marseille

What: UEFA Europa Conference League semi-final second leg

How it stands: Feyenoord lead 3-2 after the first leg

Where to watch Marseille vs Feyenoord on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Europa Conference League broadcast partner(s) here.

What happened in the first leg?

Highlights: Feyenoord 3-2 Marseille

Cyriel Dessers and Luis Sinisterra struck within the space of three minutes as Feyenoord made a flying start but they were pegged back by half-time, Bamba Dieng and Gerson bring OM back on terms. However, Arne Slot's side have a lead in the tie thanks to Dessers, who chased forward from the restart and capitalised on an under-hit Duje Ćaleta-Car back-pass to score his tenth goal of the campaign.

First-leg starting line-ups

Marseille: Mandanda; Rongier, Saliba﻿, Ćaleta-Car, Peres; Guendouzi, Kamara, Gerson; Bakambu, Payet, Dieng

Feyenoord: Marciano; Geertruida, Trauner, Senesi, Malacia; Til, Aursnes, Orkun Kökçü; Nelson, Dessers, Sinisterra

Away goals rule abolished There has been a rule change for 2021/22: ties level after the second leg will go to extra time and a penalty shoot-out if required, irrespective of the number of away goals a team has scored.

Form guide

Marseille

Form (all competitions, most recent first): LWWLWW

Where they stand: 2nd in French Ligue 1

Feyenoord

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWWWDW

Where they stand: 3rd in Dutch Eredivisie

Expert predictions

What the coaches say

Marseille coach Jorge Sampaoli speaking after the first leg UEFA via Getty Images

Jorge Sampaoli, Marseille coach: "In this sort of competition, you can't make mistakes like we did [in the first leg]. We weren't able to play, and the frustration that created led us to make mistakes. It's something to learn from for the future and for the second leg."

Arne Slot, Feyenoord coach: "We played well and scored three times [in the first leg], but we also saw that Marseille have many qualities. You could say it's a shame we didn't win by a bigger margin, but at times we also got away with conceding more. They play with a fairly high last line and stay upfield a long time before going back. That's why we often got one-on-one with their keeper. But they have a very good team."

Where is the 2022 Europa Conference League final? Tirana's Arena Kombëtare will stage the final on Wednesday 25 May. The winners gain a place in the 2022/23 UEFA League group stage, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.



