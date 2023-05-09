Lucas Paquetá on West Ham's European journey, a tough upbringing and dancing

Lucas Paquetá has made quite the impact in his first season at West Ham. The 25-year-old Brazilian made the move to London from Lyon last summer and has become an instant hit, registering five goals and five assists in all competitions so far.

As the Hammers prepare for a UEFA Europa Conference League semi-final encounter with AZ Alkmaar, Paquetá talked to UEFA.com about his ambitions at the club, his challenges growing up and his uplifting celebrations.

On settling in at West Ham

I am adapting well and I am gaining a good understanding with my team-mates. It's important to have this rapport and, when you change teams, it takes time to establish it. I'm happy to be able to assist and score, and I'm sure we'll do everything to win this semi-final, because it's our chance to get a trophy and make history for the club.

On his childhood

My nickname is 'Paquetá' because I grew up on an island in Rio de Janeiro by the same name. To go to training I travelled on the first ferry every day and came back at midnight with my grandfather, barely scraping by. I think all that made me a stronger human, and it helped me focus on what I want.

Leaving an island where the chances of achieving anything are so small because it's so far away shows that you must really want something. I believe I learned from that, and all the effort made me become someone stronger for the challenges that came afterwards.

On growth issues

It was one of the most difficult moments of my career so far. I suffered from a delay in the growth of my bones, so I couldn't play with the 15-year-olds anymore, who were tall and strong. I started doing several treatments on the side, but it took a long time and was a struggle. But I think God planned it. I eventually grew and I was able to match their strength.

On facing West Ham with Lyon last season

The first impression I got of the club was seeing the crowd and how they supported West Ham in the Europa League game. They really gave it their all and fought together, and the fans supported them until the very end. It definitely gives the players more belief, and I think that's how they felt.

On dancing celebration

Dancing has been my trademark since I was a kid. I've always liked to score a goal and then dance - it's the happiest moment of the match. People have a special fondness for seeing me dance and celebrating the goals, and I'm very grateful for that. I always have to thank God for the goals and for the matches, along with my children, my wife, and my parents.