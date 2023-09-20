Europa Conference League form guide: Scores, results, league position, schedule, fixtures

The 32 adventurous teams involved in the 2023/24 UEFA Europa Conference League group stage are seizing the opportunity to showcase their talent to the world.

UEFA.com keeps track of their form and league position, and also looks at the key takeaways from their most recent matches.

2023/24 match and draw dates

Form: LLLDDW (all competitions, most recent first)

Most recent result: Hearts 2-0 Aberdeen, 16/09, Scottish Premiership

Where they stand: 11th in Scottish Premiership

Next Europa Conference League game: Frankfurt vs Aberdeen, 21/09, Group G

Aberdeen are without a win in their last five games in all competitions and have picked up just two points from a possible 15 in the Scottish Premiership.

Form: WDLWDL

Most recent result: Astana 2-1 Tobol, 16/09, Kazakh Premier League

Where they stand: 3rd in Kazakh Premier League

Next Europa Conference League game: Dinamo Zagreb vs Astana, 21/09, Group C

Astana are aiming to win their eighth Kazakh Premier League title in ten years but were without a victory in the division in four matches before Saturday.

Form: WLWWWW

Most recent result: Aston Villa 3-1 Crystal Palace, 16/09, English Premier League

Where they stand: 7th in English Premier League

Next Europa Conference League game: Legia vs Aston Villa, 21/09, Group E

Villa's supporters have been treated to high-scoring matches this season, with a total of 29 goals across their seven games – an average of more than four per match.

Villa excited to have 'European nights back'

Form: WWWDWW

Most recent result: AZ Alkmaar 2-0 Sparta Rotterdam, 17/09, Dutch Eredivisie

Where they stand: 2nd in Dutch Eredivisie

Next Europa Conference League game: Zrinjski vs AZ Alkmaar, 21/09, Group E

AZ Alkmaar have made a superb start to the campaign, while Vangelis Pavlidis has racked up six goals in their first four Eredivisie matches this term.

Form: DWLWWW

Most recent result: Dukagjini 1-1 Ballkani, 17/09, Kosovan Super League

Where they stand: 2nd in Kosovan Super League

Next Europa Conference League game: Viktoria Plzeň vs Ballkani, 21/09, Group C

Ballkani have won nine and lost just two of their 12 matches in all competitions this term as they look to win a third Kosovan title in a row.

Form: LWWWDW

Most recent result: Trabzonspor 3-0 Beşiktaş, 17/09, Turkish Super League

Where they stand: 10th in Turkish Super League

Next Europa Conference League game: Club Brugge vs Beşiktaş, 21/09, Group D

Beşiktaş's loss to Trabzonspor on Sunday represented their first defeat in their last 18 Turkish Super League matches.

Form: DDWDWW

Most recent result: Rosenborg 1-1 Bodø/Glimt, 17/09, Norwegian Premier Division

Where they stand: 2nd in Norwegian Premier Division

Next Europa Conference League game: Lugano vs Bodø/Glimt, 21/09, Group D

Bodø/Glimt's 1-1 draw with Rosenborg ended their run of plundering two goals or more in their previous eight games in all competitions.

Group stage highlights: Bodø/Glimt 6-1 Roma

Form: LLWLWW

Most recent result: Breidablik 0-2 FH, 17/09, Icelandic Premier League championship round

Where they stand: 3rd in Icelandic Premier League championship round

Next Europa Conference League game: M. Tel Aviv vs Breidablik, 21/09, Group B

Breidablik have been in patchy domestic form, winning just one of their last seven Icelandic Premier League matches – including their first game of the championship round.

Form: WLDWWW

Most recent result: Club Brugge 4-2 Charleroi, 16/09, Belgian Pro League

Where they stand: 3rd in Belgian Pro League

Next Europa Conference League game: Club Brugge vs Beşiktaş, 21/09, Group D

Andreas Skov Olsen has been the danger man for Club Brugge so far this season, the Danish midfielder scoring seven goals in 11 games in all competitions.

Form: WDLDLL

Most recent result: Čukarički 2-1 Crvena zvezda, 16/09, Serbian Super League

Where they stand: 5th in Serbian Super League

Next Europa Conference League game: Ferencváros vs Čukarički, 21/09, Group F

Čukarički ended a run of six games without a win in all competitions with victory over the Serbian champions on Saturday.

Form: WWLWWD

Most recent result: Dinamo Zagreb 3-0 Slaven Belupo, 16/09, Croatian First League

Where they stand: 3rd in Croatian First League

Next Europa Conference League game: Dinamo Zagreb vs Astana, 21/09, Group C

Bruno Petković has scored six goals in his last six outings for club and country, with Dinamo attempting to win the Croatian First League for a seventh consecutive season.

Form: WWWWWW

Most recent result: Fenerbahçe 3-2 Antalyaspor, 17/09, Turkish Super League

Where they stand: 1st in Turkish Super League

Next Europa Conference League game: Fenerbahçe vs Nordsjælland, 21/09, Group H

Fenerbahçe﻿ have earned eight victories in their last nine league games going back to last season, and have won eight of their last ten away games in the Turkish Super League.

Slimani's 2018 Fenerbahçe double vs Trnava

Form: WWWWWW

Most recent result: Nagyecsed 0-8 Ferencváros, 16/09, Hungarian Cup

Where they stand: 6th in Hungarian First League

Next Europa Conference League game: Ferencváros vs Čukarički, 21/09, Group F

Hungarian champions Ferencváros have scored 27 goals in their last five games in all competitions. Barnabás Varga has contributed eight of those, with Adama Traoré just behind on seven.

Form: WLWDLW

Most recent result: Fiorentina 3-2 Atalanta, 17/09, Italian Serie A

Where they stand: 8th in Italian Serie A

Next Europa Conference League game: Genk vs Fiorentina, 21/09, Group F

Fiorentina have struggled for consistency so far this season, having yet to record successive victories. Before their weekend defeat of Atalanta, winger Nicolás González had contributed four of their eight goals.

All Fiorentina's 2022/23 Conference League goals

Form: DDWDDW

Most recent result: Bochum 1-1 Frankfurt, 16/09, German Bundesliga

Where they stand: 9th in German Bundesliga

Next Europa Conference League game: Frankfurt vs Aberdeen, 21/09, Group G

Frankfurt remain unbeaten in all competitions so far this term but have drawn their four of their last five games 1-1.

Form: WDLWDD

Most recent result: Union SG 0-2 Genk, 16/09, Belgian Pro League

Where they stand: 6th in Belgian Pro League

Next Europa Conference League game: Genk vs Fiorentina, 21/09, Group F

After finishing runners-up last season, Genk are looking to win their first Belgian title since 2018/19. They have been inconsistent so far this term, winning three, drawing two and losing one of their six league games.

Form: DWWWDL

Most recent result: Leuven 1-1 Gent, 17/09, Belgian Pro League

Where they stand: 1st in Belgian Pro League

Next Europa Conference League game: Zorya Luhansk vs Gent, 21/09, Group B

Gent are unbeaten in the league, their only defeat in 12 games in all competitions so far this season coming in their Europa Conference League third qualifying round second leg against Pogoń Szczecin.

Form: WDWWLW

Most recent result: HJK 2-0 Inter Turku, 16/09, Finnish First Division championship round

Where they stand: 1st in Finnish First Division championship round

Next Europa Conference League game: HJK vs PAOK, 21/09, Group G

HJK have failed to score in just two of their last 20 games in all competitions, and are on track to win the Finnish First Division for a fourth consecutive year and a 33rd time in total.

Form: DWLWDD

Most recent result: KI Klaksvik 1-1 Toftir, 18/09, Faroese Premier League

Where they stand: 1st in Faroese Premier Division

Next Europa Conference League game: Slovan Bratislava vs KÍ Klaksvik, 21/09, Group A

KÍ Klaksvik have lost just one game in the league all season as they become the first Faroese team ever to play in the group stage of a UEFA competition.

KÍ on 'fantastic journey'

Form: DW﻿DDWW

Most recent result: Piast Gliwice 1-1 Legia, 16/09, Polish First Division

Where they stand: 3rd in Polish First Division

Next Europa Conference League game: Legia vs Aston Villa, 21/09, Group E

Legia are yet to taste defeat in the league so far this season as they aim to win the Polish First Division for the first time since 2020/21, recovering from 1-0 down with ten men to draw on Saturday.

Form: DWDLWW

Most recent result: Rennes 2-2 LOSC Lille, 16/09, French Ligue 1

Where they stand: 5th in French Ligue 1

Next Europa Conference League game: LOSC vs Olimpija Ljubljana, 21/09, Group A

LOSC have had a mixed start to the season, but the form of Canadian forward Jonathan David is a positive, the 23-year-old having scored three goals in his last six games.

Form: DWWLLW

Most recent result: Ludogorets 2-2 Botev Plovdiv, 16/09, Bulgarian A League

Where they stand: 7th in Bulgarian A League

Next Europa Conference League game: Ludogorets vs Spartak Trnava, 21/09, Group H

Ludogorets have struck four or more goals on five separate occasions already this season, top scorer Bernard Tekpetey registering seven so far.

Form: WLLLWW

Most recent result: Lancy 0-3 Lugano, 16/09, Swiss Cup

Where they stand: 5th in Swiss Super League

Next Europa Conference League game: Lugano vs Bodø/Glimt, 21/09, Group D

Žan Celar struck twice as Lugano ended a three-match losing streak on Saturday away to fifth-tier Lancy. The scoreline remained 1-0 until ten minutes from time, however.

Europa Conference League 2022/23 top ten goals

Form: DWDWWW

Most recent result: Maccabi Tel Aviv 1-1 Maccabi Bnei Reineh, 17/09, Israeli Premier League

Where they stand: 1st in Israeli Premier League

Next Europa Conference League game: Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Breidablik, 21/09, Group B

Maccabi have made an unbeaten start to the season and have kept four clean sheets in their 11 matches in all competitions, conceding no more than one goal in any of their games.

Form: DDWWWL

Most recent result: Nordsjælland 2-2 Copenhagen, 16/09, Danish Super League

Where they stand: 3rd in Danish Super League

Next Europa Conference League game: Fenerbahçe vs Nordsjælland, 21/09, Group H

Nordsjælland are aiming for their first Danish title since their sole triumph in 2011/12 but have dropped points in three of their last four games after winning the first four this season.

Form: WWDLLW

Most recent result: Olimpija Ljubljana 2-1 Maribor, 16/09, Slovene First League

Where they stand: 2nd in Slovene First League

Next Europa Conference League game: LOSC Lille vs Olimpija Ljubljana, 21/09, Group A

Looking to become Slovenian champions for the fourth time, Olimpija Ljubljana have won five of their last six league games.

Form: DLWWWW

Most recent result: PAOK 0-0 Aris, 17/09, Greek Super League

Where they stand: 4th in Greek Super League

Next Europa Conference League game: HJK vs PAOK, 21/09, Group G

PAOK have failed to score in their last two games, though their weekend stalemate against Aris at least improved on their previous result – a 1-0 defeat by OFI, their only reverse in all competitions this term.

Form: LWWLWL

Most recent result: Dunajská Streda 3-1 Slovan Bratislava, 17/09, Slovak First League

Where they stand: 6th in Slovak First League

Next Europa Conference League game: Slovan Bratislava vs KÍ Klaksvik, 21/09, Group A

Slovan Bratislava are striving for consistency, having won four, drawn three and lost four of their last 11 matches in all competitions.

Form: WWLWDD

Most recent result: Michalovce 3-4 Spartak Trnava, 16/09, Slovak First League

Where they stand: 7th in Slovak First League

Next Europa Conference League game: Ludogorets vs Spartak Trnava, 21/09, Group H

Spartak Trnava, who are looking to add to their sole Slovakian league title, have lost only one of their last eight games in all competitions.

Form: WWWWWW

Most recent result: Zlín 1-7 Viktoria Plzeň, 17/09, Czech First League

Where they stand: 4th in Czech First League

Next Europa Conference League game: Viktoria Plzeň vs Ballkani, 21/09, Group C

Viktoria Plzeň have won their last ten matches in all competitions and are unbeaten since going down 1-0 at ﻿Teplice on the opening day of the new Czech season.

Form: LWDLDW

Most recent result: Metalist 1925 2-1 Zorya Luhansk, 15/09, Ukrainian Premier League

Where they stand: 13th in Ukrainian Premier League

Next Europa Conference League game: Zorya Luhansk vs Gent, 21/09, Group B

Zorya have endured a difficult start to the new Ukrainian Premier League season, managing only one victory in six games so far.

Form: LLDWLW

Most recent result: Sarajevo 1-0 Zrinjski, 16/09, Bosnian-Herzegovinian Premier League

Where they stand: 9th in Bosnian-Herzegovinian Premier League

Next Europa Conference League game: Zrinjski vs AZ Alkmaar, 21/09, Group E