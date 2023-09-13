Europa Conference League form guide: Scores, results, league position, schedule, fixtures

The 32 adventurous teams involved in the 2023/24 UEFA Europa Conference League group stage are seizing the opportunity to showcase their talent to the world.

UEFA.com keeps track of their form and league position, and also looks at the key takeaways from their most recent matches.

Form: LLDDWL (all competitions, most recent first)

Most recent result: Aberdeen 0-2 Hibernian, 03/09, Scottish Premiership

Where they stand: 11th in Scottish Premiership

Next Europa Conference League game: Frankfurt vs Aberdeen, 21/09, Group G

Aberdeen are without a win in their last four games in all competitions and have picked up just two points from a possible 12 in the Scottish Premiership.

Form: DLWDLW

Most recent result: Partizani 1-1 Astana, 31/08, Europa League play-off

Where they stand: 3rd in Kazakh Premier League

Next Europa Conference League game: Dinamo Zagreb vs Astana, 21/09, Group C

Astana are aiming to win their eighth Kazakh Premier League title in ten years but are without a victory in the division in their last four matches.

Form: LWWWWL

Most recent result: Liverpool 3-0 Aston Villa, 03/09, English Premier League

Where they stand: 10th in English Premier League

Next Europa Conference League game: Legia vs Aston Villa, 21/09, Group E

Villa's supporters have been treated to high-scoring matches this season, with a total of 25 goals across their six games – an average of just over four per match.

Villa excited to have 'European nights back'

Form: WDDWWW

Most recent result: Vitesse 0-2 AZ Alkmaar, 03/09, Dutch Eredivisie

Where they stand: 1st in Dutch Eredivisie

Next Europa Conference League game: Zrinjski vs AZ Alkmaar, 21/09, Group E

AZ Alkmaar have made a superb start to the campaign, while Vangelis Pavlidis is only the second player ever to score five goals in his first three matches of an Eredivisie season for the club.

Form: WLWWWW

Most recent result: Ballkani 2-1 Gjilani, 03/09, Kosovan Super League

Where they stand: 2nd in Kosovan Super League

Next Europa Conference League game: Viktoria Plzeň vs Ballkani, 21/09, Group C

Ballkani have lost just two of their last 11 matches in all competitions as they look to win a third Kosovan Super League title in a row.

Form: WWWDWW

Most recent result: Beşiktaş 2-0 Sivasspor, 03/09, Turkish Super League

Where they stand: 4th in Turkish Super League

Next Europa Conference League game: Club Brugge vs Beşiktaş, 21/09, Group D

Beşiktaş are in excellent form in the Turkish Super League and are unbeaten in their last 18 matches in the division.

Form: DWDWWW

Most recent result: HamKam 4-4 Bodø/Glimt, 03/09, Norwegian Premier Division

Where they stand: 1st in Norwegian Premier Division

Next Europa Conference League game: Lugano vs Bodø/Glimt, 21/09, Group D

Bodø/Glimt fans were treated to an entertaining 4-4 draw against HamKam most recently, and their side have scored two goals or more in each of their last eight games in all competitions.

Group stage highlights: Bodø/Glimt 6-1 Roma

Form: LWLWWW

Most recent result: Breidablik 0-2 FH, 03/09, Icelandic Premier League

Where they stand: 3rd in Icelandic Premier League

Next Europa Conference League game: M. Tel Aviv vs Breidablik, 21/09, Group B

Breidablik have been in patchy domestic form, winning just one of their last six Icelandic Premier League matches.

Form: LDWWWW

Most recent result: Gent 2-1 Club Brugge, 03/09, Belgian Pro League

Where they stand: 4th in Belgian Pro League

Next Europa Conference League game: Club Brugge vs Beşiktaş, 21/09, Group D

Andreas Skov Olsen has been the dangerman for Club Brugge so far this season, the Danish midfielder scoring seven goals in ten games in all competitions.

Form: DLDLLD

Most recent result: Železničar 2-2 Čukarički, 04/09, Serbian Super League

Where they stand: 6th in Serbian Super League

Next Europa Conference League game: Ferencváros vs Čukarički, 21/09, Group F

Čukarički are on a run of six games without a win in all competitions after victories in their first two games of the new Serbian Super League season.

Form: WLWWDL

Most recent result: Osijek 2-3 Dinamo Zagreb, 03/09, Croatian First League

Where they stand: 4th in Croatian First League

Next Europa Conference League game: Dinamo Zagreb vs Astana, 21/09, Group C

Two late Bruno Petković goals earned victory at Osijek, Dinamo's second successive win in the Croatian First League, which they are attempting to win for a seventh consecutive season.

Form: WWWWWW

Most recent result: Ankaragücü 0-1 Fenerbahçe, 03/09, Turkish Super League

Where they stand: 1st in Turkish Super League

Next Europa Conference League game: Fenerbahçe vs Nordsjælland, 21/09, Group H

Fenerbahçe have won eight of their last ten away games in the Turkish Super League, and have earned seven victories in their last eight league games going back to last season.

Slimani's 2018 Fenerbahçe double vs Trnava

Form: WWWWWL

Most recent result: ZTE 2-6 Ferencváros, 03/09, Hungarian First League

Where they stand: 6th in Hungarian First League

Next Europa Conference League game: Ferencváros vs Čukarički, 21/09, Group F

Hungarian champions Ferencváros have scored 19 goals in their past four games in all competitions. Barnabás Varga has contributed eight of those, with Adama Traoré just behind on seven.

Form: LWDLW

Most recent result: Inter 4-0 Fiorentina, 03/09, Italian Serie A

Where they stand: 8th in Italian Serie A

Next Europa Conference League game: Genk vs Fiorentina, 21/09, Group F

Fiorentina have struggled for consistency so far this season with two wins, one draw and two defeats in all competitions, winger Nicolás González scoring four of their eight goals.

All Fiorentina's 2022/23 Conference League goals

Form: DWDDWW

Most recent result: Frankfurt 1-1 Köln, 03/09, German Bundesliga

Where they stand: 10th in German Bundesliga

Next Europa Conference League game: Frankfurt vs Aberdeen, 21/09, Group G

Frankfurt remain unbeaten in all competitions so far this term, scoring late equalisers against both Mainz and Köln in their last two Bundesliga games.

Form: DLWDDW

Most recent result: Genk 1-1 Anderlecht, 03/09, Belgian Pro League

Where they stand: 9th in Belgian Pro League

Next Europa Conference League game: Genk vs Fiorentina, 21/09, Group F

After finishing runners-up last season, Genk are looking to win their first Belgian title since 2019. They have been inconsistent so far this term, winning two, drawing two and losing one of their five games.

Form: WWWDLW

Most recent result: Gent 2-1 Club Brugge, 03/09, Belgian Pro League

Where they stand: 1st in Belgian Pro League

Next Europa Conference League game: Zorya Luhansk vs Gent, 21/09, Group B

Gent are unbeaten in the league, their only defeat in 11 games in all competitions so far this season coming in the Europa Conference League third qualifying round second leg against Pogoń Szczecin.

Form: DWWLWL

Most recent result: HJK 2-2 KuPS, 03/09, Finnish First Division

Where they stand: 1st in Finnish First Division

Next Europa Conference League game: HJK vs PAOK, 21/09, Group G

HJK have failed to score in just two of their last 19 games in all competitions, and are on track to win the Finnish First Division for a fourth consecutive year and a 33rd time in total.

Form: LWDDLL

Most recent result: Sheriff 2-1 KÍ Klaksvik, 31/09, UEFA Europa League play-off

Where they stand: 1st in Faroe Islands Premier League

Next Europa Conference League game: Slovan Bratislava vs KÍ Klaksvik, 21/09, Group A

KÍ Klaksvik have lost just one game in the league all season as they become the first Faroese team ever to play in the group stages of a UEFA competition.

KÍ on 'fantastic journey'

Form: W﻿DDWWD

Most recent result: Legia 3-1 Widzew﻿, 03/09, Polish First Division

Where they stand: 1st in Polish First Division

Next Europa Conference League game: Legia vs Aston Villa, 21/09, Group E

Legia are yet to taste defeat in the league so far this season as they look to win the Polish First Division for the first time since 2020/21.

Form: WDLWWD

Most recent result: LOSC 1-0 Montpellier, 03/09, French Ligue 1

Where they stand: 5th in French Ligue 1

Next Europa Conference League game: LOSC vs Olimpija Ljubljana, 21/09, Group A

LOSC have had a mixed start to the season but the form of Canadian forward Jonathan David is a positive, the 23-year-old having scored three goals in his last five games.

Form: WWLLWW

Most recent result: Ajax 0-1 Ludogorets, 31/08, UEFA Europa League qualifying play-off

Where they stand: 5th in Bulgarian A League

Next Europa Conference League game: Ludogorets vs Spartak Trnava, 21/09, Group H

Ludogorets have scored four or more goals on five separate occasions already this season, top scorer Bernard Tekpetey registering seven so far.

Form: LLLWWL

Most recent result: Luzern 3-2 Lugano, 03/09, Swiss Super League

Where they stand: 5th in Swiss Super League

Next Europa Conference League game: Lugano vs Bodø/Glimt, 21/09, Group D

Lugano have now lost their last three games having won 7-0 and 6-1 in the two games before the first of those losses, 2-0 at Union SG in the Europa League qualifying play-off first leg.

Europa Conference League 2022/23 top ten goals

Form: WDWWWW

Most recent result: Hapoel Hadera 0-3 Maccabi Tel-Aviv, 03/09, Israeli Premier League

Where they stand: 1st in Israeli Premier League

Next Europa Conference League game: Maccabi Tel-Aviv vs Breidablik, 21/09, Group B

Maccabi have made an unbeaten start to the season and have kept four clean sheets in their ten matches, conceding no more than one goal in any of their games.

Form: DWWWLW

Most recent result: Lyngby 1-1 Nordsjælland, 03/09, Danish Super League

Where they stand: 2nd in Danish Super League

Next Europa Conference League game: Fenerbahçe vs Nordsjælland, 21/09, Group H

Nordsjælland are aiming for their first Danish title since their first triumph in 2011/12 but have dropped points in two of their last three games having won the first four this season.

Form: WDLLWL

Most recent result: Mura 1-3 Olimpija Ljubljana, 03/09, Slovene First League

Where they stand: 2nd in Slovene First League

Next Europa Conference League game: LOSC Lille vs Olimpija Ljubljana, 21/09, Group A

Olimpija Ljubljana ended a run of three games without victory in all competitions by beating Mura, as they look to become Slovenian champions for the fourth time.

Form: LWWWWW

Most recent result: OFI 1-0 PAOK, 03/09, Greek Super League

Where they stand: 4th in Greek Super League

Next Europa Conference League game: HJK vs PAOK, 21/09, Group G

PAOK lost their first game of the season after a last-minute OFI winner condemned them to a first defeat since the Greek Cup final against AEK Athens in May.

Form: WLWLWL

Most recent result: Slovan Bratislava 3-2 Podbrezová, 03/09, Slovak First League

Where they stand: 6th in Slovak First League

Next Europa Conference League game: Slovan Bratislava vs KÍ Klaksvik, 21/09, Group A

Slovan Bratislava are striving for consistency having won three, drawn three and lost three of their last nine matches in all competitions.

Form: LWDDWW

Most recent result: Spartak Trnava 0-2 MŠK Žilina, 03/09, Slovak First League

Where they stand: 9th in Slovak First League

Next Europa Conference League game: Ludogorets vs Spartak Trnava, 21/09, Group H

Defeat against Žilina ended a five-game unbeaten run in all competitions for Trnava, who are looking to add to their only Slovakian league title, won in 2017/18.

Form: WWWWWW

Most recent result: Viktoria Plzeň 2-0 Bohemians 1905, 03/09, Czech First League

Where they stand: 5th in Czech First League

Next Europa Conference League game: Viktoria Plzeň vs Ballkani, 21/09, Group C

Viktoria Plzeň have won their last nine matches in all competitions and are unbeaten since going down 1-0 at ﻿Teplice on the opening day of the new Czech season.

Form: WDLDWL

Most recent result: Zorya Luhansk 2-1 Slavia Praha, 31/09, UEFA Europa League play-off

Where they stand: 12th in Ukrainian Premier League

Next Europa Conference League game: Zorya Luhansk vs Gent, 21/09, Group B

Zorya have endured a difficult start to the new Ukrainian Premier League season, managing only one victory in five so far as they look to finish in the top four for the ninth successive campaign.

Form: DWLWLW

Most recent result: Zrinjski 1-1 LASK, 31/09, UEFA Europa League qualifying play-off

Where they stand: 7th in Bosnia-Herzegovinian Premier League

Next Europa Conference League game: Zrinjski vs AZ Alkmaar, 21/09, Group E