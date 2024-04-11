2023/24 Europa Conference League top scorer: Zahavi

Maccabi Tel Aviv's Eran Zahavi is the top scorer in the 2023/24 UEFA Europa Conference League with eight goals.

Dinamo Zagreb's Bruno Petković is in second place with seven goals while Zahavi's club-mate Dor Peretz is two further back along with Nordsjælland's Benjamin Nygren, Fredrik Gulbrandsen of Molde, Olympiacos's Ayoub El Kaabi and Gift Orban, who joined Lyon during the winter break.



UEFA.com shines a spotlight on the competition's top scorers and providers, as well as detailing the leading scorers by Europa Conference League season.

Top scorers in 2023/24 Europa Conference League

8 Eran Zahavi (Maccabi Tel Aviv)

7 ﻿Bruno Petković (Dinamo Zagreb)

5 Ayoub El Kaabi (Olympiacos)

5 Fredrik Gulbrandsen (Molde)

5 Benjamin Nygren (Nordsjælland)

5 Gift Orban (Gent)

5 Dor Peretz (Maccabi Tel Aviv)



Most assists in 2023/24 Europa Conference League

5 Fares Chaibi (Frankfurt)

4 Leon Bailey (Aston Villa)

4 Rémy Cabella (Lille)

4 Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa)

4 Fred (Fenerbahçe)

4 Gavriel Kanichowsky (Maccabi Tel Aviv)

Most goals and assists combined in 2023/24 Europa Conference League

9 Eran Zahavi (Maccabi Tel Aviv)

7 ﻿Bruno Petković (Dinamo Zagreb)

7 Fares Chaibi (Frankfurt)

7 Dor Peretz (Maccabi Tel Aviv)

6 Leon Bailey (Aston Villa)

6 Rémy Cabella (Lille)

6 ﻿Aleksandar Čavrić (Slovan Bratislava)

6 Ayoub El Kaabi (Olympiacos)

6 John McGinn (Aston Villa)

6 Andreas Skov Olsen (Club Brugge)

6 Tarik Tissoudali (Gent)



Hat-tricks in the 2023/24 Europa Conference League

Gift Orban (Breidablik 2-3 Genk, 09/11/2023)

Benjamin Nygren (Nordsjælland 6-1 Fenerbahçe, 30/11/2023)

Leading all-time Europa Conference League scorers (group stage to final)

12 Arthur Cabral (Basel/Fiorentina)

12 Vangelis Pavlidis (AZ Alkmaar)

12 Eran Zahavi (Maccabi Tel Aviv)

10 Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord)

10 Gift Orban (Gent)

9 Tammy Abraham (Roma)

9 Aleksandar Čavrić (Slovan Bratislava)

9 Hugo Cuypers (Gent)



Europa Conference League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

2022/23 Zeki Amdouni (Basel), Arthur Cabral (Fiorentina) – 7

2021/22 Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord) – 10