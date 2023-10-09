Europa Conference League top scorers 2023/24: 16 players on two goals
Monday, October 9, 2023
Article summary
After two matchdays of the 2023/24 UEFA Europa Conference League group stage, no player has scored more than twice.
Article top media content
Article body
After Matchday 2, 16 players share top spot in the scoring charts with two goals in the 2023/24 UEFA Europa Conference League group stage.
UEFA.com shines a spotlight on the competition's top goalscorers and providers, as well as detailing the leading scorers by Europa Conference League season.
Top scorers in 2023/24 Europa Conference League
2 Vincent Aboubakar (Beşiktaş)
2 Aleksandar Čavrić (Slovan Bratislava)
2 Joshua King (Fenerbahçe)
2 Konstantinos Koulierakis (PAOK)
2 Zvonimir Kožulj (Zrinjski)
2 Omar Marmoush (Frankfurt)
2 Ernest Muçi (Legia)
2 Benjamin Nygren (Nordsjælland)
2 Klæmint Olsen (Breidablik)
2 Bruno Petković (Dinamo Zagreb)
2 Jakub Piotrowski (Ludogorets)
2 Bojan Radulovic (HJK)
2 Luca Ranieri (Fiorentina)
2 Tarik Tissoudali (Gent)
2 Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge)
2 Barnabás Varga (Ferencváros)
Most assists in 2023/24 Europa Conference League
3 Fred (Fenerbahçe)
2 Matija Malekinušić (Zrinjski)
2 Bogdan Mykhaylichenko (Dinamo Zagreb)
2 Bernard Tekpetey (Ludogorets)
Most goals and assists combined in 2023/24 Europa Conference League
3 Vincent Aboubakar (Beşiktaş)
3 Aleksandar Čavrić (Slovan Bratislava)
3 Fred (Fenerbahçe)
3 Zvonimir Kožulj (Zrinjski)
3 Jakub Piotrowski (Ludogorets)
3 Barnabás Varga (Ferencváros)
Leading all-time Europa Conference League scorers (group stage to final)
12 Arthur Cabral (Basel/Fiorentina)
10 Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord)
10 Vangelis Pavlidis (AZ Alkmaar)
9 Tammy Abraham (Roma)
Europa Conference League top scorers by season (group stage to final)
2022/23 Arthur Cabral (Fiorentina), Zeki Amdouni (Basel) – 7
2021/22 Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord) – 10