UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Europa Conference League top scorers 2023/24: 16 players on two goals

Monday, October 9, 2023

After two matchdays of the 2023/24 UEFA Europa Conference League group stage, no player has scored more than twice.

Gent's Tarik Tissoudali scored twice on Matchday 2
Gent's Tarik Tissoudali scored twice on Matchday 2 BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

After Matchday 2, 16 players share top spot in the scoring charts with two goals in the 2023/24 UEFA Europa Conference League group stage.

UEFA.com shines a spotlight on the competition's top goalscorers and providers, as well as detailing the leading scorers by Europa Conference League season.

Zrinjski's incredible comeback

Top scorers in 2023/24 Europa Conference League

2 Vincent Aboubakar (Beşiktaş)
2 ﻿Aleksandar Čavrić (Slovan Bratislava)
2 Joshua King (Fenerbahçe)
2 Konstantinos Koulierakis (PAOK)
2 Zvonimir Kožulj (Zrinjski)
2 Omar Marmoush (Frankfurt)
2 Ernest Muçi (Legia)
2 Benjamin Nygren (Nordsjælland)
2 Klæmint Olsen (Breidablik)
2 Bruno Petković (Dinamo Zagreb)
2 Jakub Piotrowski (Ludogorets)
2 Bojan Radulovic (HJK)
2 Luca Ranieri (Fiorentina)
2 Tarik Tissoudali (Gent)
2 Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge)
2 Barnabás Varga (Ferencváros)

Most assists in 2023/24 Europa Conference League

3 Fred (Fenerbahçe)
2 Matija Malekinušić (Zrinjski)
2 Bogdan Mykhaylichenko (Dinamo Zagreb)
2 Bernard Tekpetey (Ludogorets)

Most goals and assists combined in 2023/24 Europa Conference League

3 Vincent Aboubakar (Beşiktaş)
3 ﻿Aleksandar Čavrić (Slovan Bratislava)
3 Fred (Fenerbahçe)
3 Zvonimir Kožulj (Zrinjski)
3 Jakub Piotrowski (Ludogorets)
3 Barnabás Varga (Ferencváros)

Leading all-time Europa Conference League scorers (group stage to final)

12 Arthur Cabral (Basel/Fiorentina)
10 Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord)
10 Vangelis Pavlidis (AZ Alkmaar)
9 Tammy Abraham (Roma)

Europa Conference League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

2022/23 Arthur Cabral (Fiorentina), Zeki Amdouni (Basel) – 7
2021/22 Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord) – 10

© 1998-2023 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Monday, October 9, 2023

Selected for you

Group stage fixtures, results
Live 09/10/2023

Group stage fixtures, results

Keep track of all the 2023/24 Europa Conference League fixtures and results.
Conference League line-up
Live 05/10/2023

Conference League line-up

Get an overview of the 32 teams lining up in the 2023/24 Europa Conference League group stage.