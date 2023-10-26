Europa Conference League top scorers 2023/24: Five players on three goals

After Matchday 3, five players share top spot in the scoring charts with three goals in the 2023/24 UEFA Europa Conference League group stage.

UEFA.com shines a spotlight on the competition's top goalscorers and providers, as well as detailing the leading scorers by Europa Conference League season.

Zrinjski's incredible comeback

Top scorers in 2023/24 Europa Conference League

3 Omar Marmoush (Frankfurt)

3 Tarik Tissoudali (Gent)

3 Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge)

3 ﻿Aleksandar Čavrić (Slovan Bratislava)

3 Hugo Cuypers (Gent)



Most assists in 2023/24 Europa Conference League

4 Fred (Fenerbahçe)

3 Árni Frederiksberg (KÍ Klaksvík)

2 Leon Bailey (Aston Villa)

2 Fares Chaibi (Frankfurt)2 Matija Malekinušić (Zrinjski)

2 Bogdan Mykhaylichenko (Dinamo Zagreb)

2 Bernard Tekpetey (Ludogorets)

2 Philip Zinckernagel (Club Brugge)



Most goals and assists combined in 2023/24 Europa Conference League

4 ﻿Aleksandar Čavrić (Slovan Bratislava)

4 Fred (Fenerbahçe)

4 Tarik Tissoudali (Gent)

Leading all-time Europa Conference League scorers (group stage to final)

12 Arthur Cabral (Basel/Fiorentina)

10 Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord)

10 Vangelis Pavlidis (AZ Alkmaar)

9 Tammy Abraham (Roma)

9 Hugo Cuypers (Gent)

Europa Conference League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

2022/23 Arthur Cabral (Fiorentina), Zeki Amdouni (Basel) – 7

2021/22 Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord) – 10