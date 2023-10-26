UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Europa Conference League top scorers 2023/24: Five players on three goals

Thursday, October 26, 2023

After three matchdays of the 2023/24 UEFA Europa Conference League group stage, no player has scored more than three times.

After Matchday 3, five players share top spot in the scoring charts with three goals in the 2023/24 UEFA Europa Conference League group stage.

UEFA.com shines a spotlight on the competition's top goalscorers and providers, as well as detailing the leading scorers by Europa Conference League season.

Top scorers in 2023/24 Europa Conference League

3 Omar Marmoush (Frankfurt)
3 Tarik Tissoudali (Gent)
3 Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge)
3 ﻿Aleksandar Čavrić (Slovan Bratislava)
3 Hugo Cuypers (Gent)

Most assists in 2023/24 Europa Conference League

4 Fred (Fenerbahçe)
3 Árni Frederiksberg (KÍ Klaksvík)
2 Leon Bailey (Aston Villa)
2 Fares Chaibi (Frankfurt)2 Matija Malekinušić (Zrinjski)
2 Bogdan Mykhaylichenko (Dinamo Zagreb)
2 Bernard Tekpetey (Ludogorets)
2 Philip Zinckernagel (Club Brugge)

Most goals and assists combined in 2023/24 Europa Conference League

4 ﻿Aleksandar Čavrić (Slovan Bratislava)
4 Fred (Fenerbahçe)
4 Tarik Tissoudali (Gent)

Leading all-time Europa Conference League scorers (group stage to final)

12 Arthur Cabral (Basel/Fiorentina)
10 Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord)
10 Vangelis Pavlidis (AZ Alkmaar)
9 Tammy Abraham (Roma)
9 Hugo Cuypers (Gent)

Europa Conference League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

2022/23 Arthur Cabral (Fiorentina), Zeki Amdouni (Basel) – 7
2021/22 Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord) – 10

