2023/24 Europa Conference League top scorers: Petković joins Orban, Nygren, Zahavi on five goals

Thursday, February 15, 2024

Dinamo Zagreb's Bruno Petković has gone level with Maccabi Tel Aviv's Eran Zahavi, Gent's Gift Orban and Benjamin Nygren of Nordsjælland at the top the scoring charts with five goals apiece.

Gift Orban celebrates after his Matchday 5 goal
Gift Orban celebrates after his Matchday 5 goal BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

After Matchday 7 of the 2023/24 UEFA Europa Conference League, four players share pole position in the goalscorers' race with five strikes each.

UEFA.com shines a spotlight on the competition's top scorers and providers, as well as detailing the leading scorers by Europa Conference League season.

Zrinjski's incredible comeback

Top scorers in 2023/24 Europa Conference League

5 Benjamin Nygren (Nordsjælland)
5 Gift Orban (Gent)
5 Bruno Petković (Dinamo Zagreb)
5 Eran Zahavi (Maccabi Tel Aviv)
4 Aleksandar Čavrić (Slovan Bratislava)
4 Omar Marmoush (Frankfurt)
4 Dor Peretz (Maccabi Tel Aviv)
4 Jakub Piotrowski (Ludogorets)
4 Thiago (Club Brugge)
4 Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge)
4 Yusuf Yazıcı (LOSC Lille)

Most assists in 2023/24 Europa Conference League

4 Fares Chaibi (Frankfurt)
4 Fred (Fenerbahçe)
3 Leon Bailey (Aston Villa)
3 Mohammad Abu Fani (Ferencváros)
3 Árni Frederiksberg (KÍ Klaksvík)
3 Gavriel Kanichowsky (Maccabi Tel Aviv)
3 Michał Skóraś (Club Brugge)
3 Bernard Tekpetey (Ludogorets)

Most goals and assists combined in 2023/24 Europa Conference League

6 ﻿Aleksandar Čavrić (Slovan Bratislava)
6 Fares Chaibi (Frankfurt)
6 Eran Zahavi (Maccabi Tel Aviv)
5 Albert Grønbæk (Bodø/Glimt)
5 Benjamin Nygren (Nordsjælland)
5 Gift Orban (Gent)
5 Dor Peretz (Maccabi Tel Aviv)
5 Bruno Petković (Dinamo Zagreb)
5 Jakub Piotrowski (Ludogorets)
5 Tarik Tissoudali (Gent)
5 Yusuf Yazıcı (LOSC Lille)

Hat-tricks in the 2023/24 Europa Conference League

Gift Orban (Breidablik 2-3 Genk, 09/11/2023)
Benjamin Nygren (Nordsjælland 6-1 Fenerbahçe, 30/11/2023)

Leading all-time Europa Conference League scorers (group stage to final)

12 Arthur Cabral (Basel/Fiorentina)
12 Vangelis Pavlidis (AZ Alkmaar)
10 Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord)
10 Gift Orban (Gent)
9 Tammy Abraham (Roma)
9 Aleksandar Čavrić (Slovan Bratislava)
9 Hugo Cuypers (Gent)

Europa Conference League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

2022/23 Zeki Amdouni (Basel), Arthur Cabral (Fiorentina) – 7
2021/22 Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord) – 10

