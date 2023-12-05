2023/24 Europa Conference League top scorers: Orban, Nygren on five goals
Tuesday, December 5, 2023
Article summary
Gent's Gift Orban and Benjamin Nygren of Nordsjælland top the scoring charts after five matchdays with five goals apiece.
Article top media content
Article body
After Matchday 5 of the 2023/24 UEFA Europa Conference League, two players share pole position in the goalscorers' race with five strikes each.
UEFA.com shines a spotlight on the competition's top scorers and providers, as well as detailing the leading scorers by Europa Conference League season.
Top scorers in 2023/24 Europa Conference League
5 Gift Orban (Gent)
5 Benjamin Nygren (Nordsjælland)
4 Aleksandar Čavrić (Slovan Bratislava)
4 Omar Marmoush (Frankfurt)
4 Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge)
4 Dor Peretz (Maccabi Tel Aviv)
Most assists in 2023/24 Europa Conference League
4 Fred (Fenerbahçe)
3 Bernard Tekpetey (Ludogorets)
3 Leon Bailey (Aston Villa)
3 Fares Chaibi (Frankfurt)
3 Árni Frederiksberg (KÍ Klaksvík)
Most goals and assists combined in 2023/24 Europa Conference League
6 Aleksandar Čavrić (Slovan Bratislava)
5 Tarik Tissoudali (Gent)
5 Gift Orban (Gent)
5 Benjamin Nygren (Nordsjælland)
Leading all-time Europa Conference League scorers (group stage to final)
12 Arthur Cabral (Basel/Fiorentina)
12 Vangelis Pavlidis (AZ Alkmaar)
10 Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord)
10 Gift Orban (Gent)
9 Tammy Abraham (Roma)
9 Aleksandar Čavrić (Slovan Bratislava)
9 Hugo Cuypers (Gent)
Europa Conference League top scorers by season (group stage to final)
2022/23 Zeki Amdouni (Basel), Arthur Cabral (Fiorentina) – 7
2021/22 Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord) – 10