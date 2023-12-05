2023/24 Europa Conference League top scorers: Orban, Nygren on five goals

After Matchday 5 of the 2023/24 UEFA Europa Conference League, two players share pole position in the goalscorers' race with five strikes each.

UEFA.com shines a spotlight on the competition's top scorers and providers, as well as detailing the leading scorers by Europa Conference League season.

Top scorers in 2023/24 Europa Conference League

5 Gift Orban (Gent)

5 Benjamin Nygren (Nordsjælland)

4 Aleksandar Čavrić (Slovan Bratislava)

4 Omar Marmoush (Frankfurt)

4 Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge)

4 Dor Peretz (Maccabi Tel Aviv)

Most assists in 2023/24 Europa Conference League

4 Fred (Fenerbahçe)

3 Bernard Tekpetey (Ludogorets)

3 Leon Bailey (Aston Villa)

3 Fares Chaibi (Frankfurt)

3 Árni Frederiksberg (KÍ Klaksvík)



Most goals and assists combined in 2023/24 Europa Conference League

6 ﻿Aleksandar Čavrić (Slovan Bratislava)

5 Tarik Tissoudali (Gent)

5 Gift Orban (Gent)

5 Benjamin Nygren (Nordsjælland)

Leading all-time Europa Conference League scorers (group stage to final)

12 Arthur Cabral (Basel/Fiorentina)

12 Vangelis Pavlidis (AZ Alkmaar)

10 Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord)

10 Gift Orban (Gent)

9 Tammy Abraham (Roma)

9 Aleksandar Čavrić (Slovan Bratislava)

9 Hugo Cuypers (Gent)



Europa Conference League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

2022/23 Zeki Amdouni (Basel), Arthur Cabral (Fiorentina) – 7

2021/22 Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord) – 10