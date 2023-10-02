UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Europa Conference League top scorers 2023/24: Six players lead the way

Monday, October 2, 2023

Six players scored twice as the 2023/24 UEFA Europa Conference League group stage got under way.

Fiorentina defender Luca Ranieri struck twice against Genk
Fiorentina defender Luca Ranieri struck twice against Genk Belga/AFP via Getty Images

Six players are joint leaders at the top of the scoring charts with two goals after Matchday 1 of the 2023/24 UEFA Europa Conference League group stage.

UEFA.com shines a spotlight on the competition's top goalscorers and providers, as well as detailing the leading scorers by Europa Conference League season.

Zrinjski's incredible comeback

Top scorers in 2023/24 Europa Conference League

2 Zvonimir Kožulj (Zrinjski)
2 Bruno Petković (Dinamo Zagreb)
2 Luca Ranieri (Fiorentina)
2 Jakub Piotrowski (Ludogorets)
2 Ernest Muçi (Legia)
2 Klæmint Olsen (Breidablik)

Most assists in 2023/24 Europa Conference League

2 Fred (Fenerbahçe)
2 Bernard Tekpetey (Ludogorets)
2 Bogdan Mykhaylichenko (Dinamo Zagreb)
2 Matija Malekinušić (Zrinjski)

Most goals and assists combined in 2023/24 Europa Conference League

3 Zvonimir Kožulj (Zrinjski)
3 Jakub Piotrowski (Ludogorets)

Leading all-time Europa Conference League scorers (group stage to final)

12 Arthur Cabral (Basel/Fiorentina)
10 Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord)
9 Tammy Abraham (Roma)
9 Vangelis Pavlidis (AZ Alkmaar)

Europa Conference League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

2022/23 Arthur Cabral (Fiorentina), Zeki Amdouni (Basel) – 7
2021/22 Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord) – 10

© 1998-2023 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Monday, October 2, 2023

Selected for you

Group stage fixtures, results
Live 02/10/2023

Group stage fixtures, results

Keep track of all the 2023/24 Europa Conference League fixtures and results.
Conference League line-up
Live 02/10/2023

Conference League line-up

Get an overview of the 32 teams lining up in the 2023/24 Europa Conference League group stage.