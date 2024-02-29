UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final, semi-final and final draws: All you need to know

The UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final and semi-final draws feature the eight sides that made it through the round of 16.

When and where are the Europa Conference League quarter-final, semi-final and final draws?

The Europa Conference League quarter-final, semi-final and final draws take place at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, on Friday 15 March. The draw ceremony begins at 14:00 CET.

Which teams are in the Europa Conference League quarter-final, semi-final and final draws?

The draws feature the eight teams that progress through the Europa Conference League round of 16, confirmed on 14 March.

Servette (SUI) / Viktoria Plzeň (CZE)

Ajax (NED) / Aston Villa (ENG)

Molde (NOR) / Club Brugge (BEL)

Union SG (BEL) / Fenerbahçe (TUR)

Dinamo Zagreb (CRO) / PAOK (GRE)

Sturm Graz (AUT) / LOSC Lille (FRA)

Maccabi Haifa (ISR) / Fiorentina (ITA)

Olympiacos (GRE) / Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR)

Can teams from the same country face each other in the Europa Conference League quarter-finals, semi-finals and final?

Yes, it is an open draw. There are no seedings and no country protection, so clubs can face opposition from the same national association and teams they previously came up against in the group stage.

How does the Europa Conference League quarter-final draw work?

Eight balls containing the names of the quarter-finalists are placed in a large central bowl and shuffled. The first team drawn plays its first match at home, against the second team drawn. The procedure is repeated with the remaining balls in the bowl to complete the quarter-final pairings.

How does the Europa Conference League semi-final draw work?

For the semi-final draw, four balls containing slips of paper marked 'Winners of quarter-final 1' to 'Winners of quarter-final 4' are placed in a large central bowl and shuffled. The first and second balls drawn determine the first semi-final pairing, the first ball drawn representing the home team for the first leg. The procedure is repeated with the remaining balls in the bowl to complete the semi-final pairings.

Why is there a draw for the Europa Conference League final?

For administrative reasons, a third draw is held to determine the 'home' side in the final.

Are the Europa Conference League quarter-finals and semi-finals over two legs?

Ties take place over two legs. Ties level after 180 minutes will go to extra time, irrespective of the number of goals each team has scored at home and away. If the teams still cannot be separated after the additional 30 minutes, the tie goes to a penalty shoot-out.

When are the Europa Conference League quarter-finals, semi-finals and final?

Quarter-final first legs: 11 April

Quarter-final second legs: 18 April

Semi-final first legs: 2 May

Semi-final second legs: 9 May

Final: 29 May