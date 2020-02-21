Manchester United vs Club Brugge Europa League preview: where to watch, team news
Friday 21 February 2020
Article summary
Club Brugge travel to Old Trafford for their UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg – all you need to know.
Article top media content
Article body
Manchester United host Club Brugge in the UEFA Europa League round of 32 on 27 February at 21:00 CET. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.MAN. UNITED vs CLUB BRUGGE LIVE BUILD-UP
Where to watch the game on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcast partner(s) here.
What happened in the first leg
United started sluggishly against an enterprising Club Brugge side in Belgium, the visitors falling behind when Emmanuel Dennis lobbed Sergio Romero early in the first half. Anthony Martial levelled before half-time, racing through to beat Simon Mignolet one-on-one and leave the tie finely poised.
The teams
Manchester United (ENG)
UEFA ranking: 10
Domestic position: 7
Last season: UEFA Champions League quarter-finals (lost 4-0 v Barcelona)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (2016/17)
Club Brugge (BEL)
UEFA ranking: 57
Domestic position: 1
Last season: round of 32 (lost 5-2 v Salzburg)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: runners-up (1975/76)
Possible line-ups
Manchester United: Romero; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelöf, Williams; Matić, Fred; Mata, Bruno Fernandes, James; Martial
Club Brugge: Mignolet; Sobol, Deli, Mechele, Mata; Balanta, Rits, Openda, Vanaken, De Ketelaere; Dennis
Out: Balanta (suspended)
Booking away from ban: Openda
Expert prediction
To follow
What the coaches say
Philippe Clement, Club Brugge coach: "I want my players to show courage and guts in Manchester. It's important for the guys to have that experience and then we will see. We still need the same luck there as for the [first leg]."
More to follow