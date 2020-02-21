Manchester United vs Club Brugge Europa League preview: where to watch, team news

Manchester United host Club Brugge in the UEFA Europa League round of 32 on 27 February at 21:00 CET. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.

United started sluggishly against an enterprising Club Brugge side in Belgium, the visitors falling behind when Emmanuel Dennis lobbed Sergio Romero early in the first half. Anthony Martial levelled before half-time, racing through to beat Simon Mignolet one-on-one and leave the tie finely poised.

The teams

Manchester United (ENG)

UEFA ranking: 10

Domestic position: 7

Last season: UEFA Champions League quarter-finals (lost 4-0 v Barcelona)

Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (2016/17)

Club Brugge (BEL)

UEFA ranking: 57

Domestic position: 1

Last season: round of 32 (lost 5-2 v Salzburg)

Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: runners-up (1975/76)

Bonaventure Dennis celebrates after scoring the first goal of the tie BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

Possible line-ups

Manchester United: Romero; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelöf, Williams; Matić, Fred; Mata, Bruno Fernandes, James; Martial

Club Brugge: Mignolet; Sobol, Deli, Mechele, Mata; Balanta, Rits, Openda, Vanaken, De Ketelaere; Dennis

Out: Balanta (suspended)

Booking away from ban: Openda

Expert prediction

What the coaches say

Philippe Clement, Club Brugge coach: "I want my players to show courage and guts in Manchester. It's important for the guys to have that experience and then we will see. We still need the same luck there as for the [first leg]."

