Man. United-Club Brugge UEFA Europa League 2019/20 Round of 32

Old Trafford - Manchester
Round of 32 , 2nd leg
Man. United
- -
Club Brugge
1st leg: 1-1

      Manchester United vs Club Brugge Europa League preview: where to watch, team news

      Friday 21 February 2020

      Club Brugge travel to Old Trafford for their UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg – all you need to know.

      Bruno Fernandes in action against Club Brugge in the first leg
      Bruno Fernandes in action against Club Brugge in the first leg Icon Sport via Getty Images

      Manchester United host Club Brugge in the UEFA Europa League round of 32 on 27 February at 21:00 CET. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.

      MAN. UNITED vs CLUB BRUGGE LIVE BUILD-UP

      Where to watch the game on TV

      Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcast partner(s) here.

      What happened in the first leg

      United started sluggishly against an enterprising Club Brugge side in Belgium, the visitors falling behind when Emmanuel Dennis lobbed Sergio Romero early in the first half. Anthony Martial levelled before half-time, racing through to beat Simon Mignolet one-on-one and leave the tie finely poised.

      Highlights: Club Brugge 1-1 Man. United
      Highlights: Club Brugge 1-1 Man. United

      The teams

      Manchester United (ENG)
      UEFA ranking: 10
      Domestic position: 7
      Last season: UEFA Champions League quarter-finals (lost 4-0 v Barcelona)
      Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (2016/17)

      Club Brugge (BEL)
      UEFA ranking: 57
      Domestic position: 1
      Last season: round of 32 (lost 5-2 v Salzburg)
      Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: runners-up (1975/76)

      Bonaventure Dennis celebrates after scoring the first goal of the tie
      Bonaventure Dennis celebrates after scoring the first goal of the tieBELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

      Possible line-ups

      Manchester United: Romero; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelöf, Williams; Matić, Fred; Mata, Bruno Fernandes, James; Martial

      Club Brugge: Mignolet; Sobol, Deli, Mechele, Mata; Balanta, Rits, Openda, Vanaken, De Ketelaere; Dennis
      Out: Balanta (suspended)
      Booking away from ban: Openda

      Expert prediction

      To follow

      What the coaches say

      Philippe Clement, Club Brugge coach: "I want my players to show courage and guts in Manchester. It's important for the guys to have that experience and then we will see. We still need the same luck there as for the [first leg]."

      More to follow

      © 1998-2020 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Friday 21 February 2020

      Related Items

      United rescue draw
      20/02/2020

      LiveUnited rescue draw

      Anthony Martial cancelled out Club Brugge's opener as Manchester United drew 1-1.
      Fixtures and results
      20/02/2020

      LiveFixtures and results

      Check out all the UEFA Europa League results so far and the games coming up.
      Europa League top scorers
      20/02/2020

      LiveEuropa League top scorers

      Diego Jota, Daichi Kamada, Andraž Šporar and Alfredo Morelos have six goals.
      United rescue draw
      20/02/2020

      LiveUnited rescue draw

      Anthony Martial cancelled out Club Brugge's opener as Manchester United drew 1-1.
      Top